With its own history, meeting place and football matches with Néstor Kirchner, Farm 39 located in Río Gallegos, was the “fort” of Lázaro Báez. The property, one of the few registered in the name of contractor K, was searched three times. Valued at more than 47 million pesos, with a heated pool and soccer field Among other amenities, it was renovated by the family in the midst of a new dispute with Lázaro’s girlfriend, while waiting for Cristina Kirchner’s former business partner to return to the south.

Located fifteen minutes from the center of the capital of Santa Cruz, the property of 14,250 square meters it remained closed, empty, in the antipodes of the jealously guarded place that it used to be, with a system of cameras, sensors, security at the main entrance and vans surrounding the place, to have a strict control of who was circulating in the area.

Abandonment and silence took the place after justice raided the farm three times, and everything was even more desolate when since April 2016, when Lázaro Báez was detained. Since then, the family that remained in Río Gallegos occupied it sporadically, until at one point no one went there.

The farm has an official value of 47,911,000 pesos. This includes the house with two quinchos, a library, a basement where Báez showed a “wine cellar” and Elisa Carrió had denounced in 2013 (cause that did not prosper) that there was a vault that was dismantled when the K Money Route scandal broke out.

One of the main spaces of the house has a large hand-carved painting by Néstor Kirchner: a constant tribute from the businessman who, according to justice, became a millionaire thanks to Kirchnerism.

The place also has a soccer field with its own lighting system and in the house a sector of changing rooms with jerseys from various teams, all original. On the second floor, a state-of-the-art gym. And to accompany this space, a Jacuzzi, a hydromassage and a Scottish shower, one next to the other.

Outside, in the prominent garden with flowers and pine trees, there is another unit that is part of the 300 covered meters that the property has that covers six hectares according to the plan. There, arranged, with the temperature indicated during the raid, they came across a heated pool of irregular shape and very well cared for.

The greenhouse that is on the adjoining land has a higher cost: 52.1 million pesos. The parcel bordering a small house was given a value of 5 million. The justice then pointed out that Báez, in order to ensure that he had no neighbors, bought those neighboring lands and also those across the street. Everything was guarded by his staff.

For three years the expensive property had no maintenance. The deterioration was inevitable. The last to take care of the place was Martín, the oldest of Báez’s male children, but he was arrested two years ago and still remains in the Ezeiza prison.

Without anyone using the facilities, the house was suffering from various structural problems and its own lack of use and maintenance. Before, everything was simpler: a phone call was enough and Austral Construcciones’ staff – Báez’s flagship firm – took care of whatever was needed. But the construction company went bankrupt, its owner is still in custody and there are no longer any employees to request anything from.

Last winter, Leandro Báez – the youngest of the businessman K’s sons – began to go to the farm. By then there were problems with the heating. Then, Lazaro’s girlfriend wanted to take care of the renovation of the place. The family objected.

It was Báez’s ex-wife, Norma Calismonte, who requested that her children be responsible for returning to Chacra 39 and starting a plan to renovate the site. The advantage was that, as in so many other properties owned by the Austral Group, the house’s warehouse had all kinds of materials to carry out the tasks, and even all kinds of furniture to be used as replacement.

Due to the lack of daily use, there were leaks in the flexible bathroom pipes, which have already been fixed. The pressurizing pump was also serviced, which was dirty. Those who took care of the works found other minor things, such as burnt lamps, plugged gutters and details of paint. A plumbing cleaning was also ordered.

The tasks were also on the property surrounding the two-story house. There, sThe site was reseeded, the irrigation system was installed again. The property was put into operation again, and taking advantage of its facilities, the family returned a few days during the summer. At 3,000 kilometers, businessman K remains under house arrest, and the Báez clan made sure that Lázaro’s girlfriend does not have “power of intervention in the property,” as indicated by those close to this media.

The works had one objective: “Leave everything ready for when Lázaro returns”, they indicated to Clarion close to the family.

