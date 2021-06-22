The place does not go unnoticed. Inside there are more than thirty motorcycles and a dozen quadricycles, which at average market values ​​exceed a total of about 15 million pesos. The owner of the business is Genika SA, a signature that belonged to two of Lázaro Báez’s children but was in charge of Marcos Muller, his former son-in-law. The suspicions around the capital invested in the business have as a precedent the intimation of Norma Calismonte -ex-wife of contractor K- to explain what he did with some of the family money. What’s more Federal justice investigates Muller for money laundering.

It does not matter what time of day you walk around that corner, it is always illuminated and attracts the view of the neighbors. That commercial premises belongs to Lazaro Baez. He bought it -according to federal justice-, with funds of illicit origin. The National Appraisal Court determined that this property that has offices, it has a value of 7.5 million pesos.

Cristina Kirchner’s former business partner I wanted to use it as a local supporter. He had given the order to be painted in the representative colors of the Front for Victory, and inside there was a flag of the province of Santa Cruz. By then, he wanted to be a candidate. It was a stalled project: on April 5, 2016, Báez was arrested. What came later was a series of seizures on an estate made up of 1,420 assets valued at 205 million dollars.

Among that list of properties that were guarded, is the place that opened its doors two weeks ago selling expensive motorcycles that are not even usually seen on the streets of Río Gallegos, because the harsh climate does not favor this means of transport.

“It was a project that had been in place for years, Muller had been preparing it and the problem was that he had municipal debts,” they explained from the surroundings of Báez’s former son-in-law.

This is not the first time that Muller’s name has resounded. In the middle of the pandemic, starred in a clandestine party when everything in the whole country laughed a strict quarantine. The video did not take long to go viral. I was also at that party Rudy ulloa, the former driver of Néstor Kirchner. The federal justice summoned him to give explanations for the violation of the presidential decree.

However, the biggest suspicions about Muller come from the Baez family. When he was still part of Lázaro’s circle of trust, he received an administrative power to manage various businesses of the business group. But that power granted from prison raised suspicions.

The first complaint from Lázaro’s relatives claimed that he could be part of the group of those who were dismantling Austral Construcciones machinery and selling auto parts in Río Gallegos. Then came a summons from the lawyers of Norma Calismonte, ex-wife of Báez. They sent Muller a letter document to find out how much money he managed per month and where it was derived.

In the midst of these suspicions, Genika SA -created in 2014- opened a business under the name of South Motos, located on Zapiola and Perito Moreno streets in the capital of Santa Cruz. That firm still has Leandro and Luciana Báez as its main shareholders. An internal family with the owner of the Austral Group led to the separation of Leandro, who learned of the opening of the premises in recent weeks. As the entire Báez family is inhibited, Leandro Báez could not carry out the transfer of actions, but everything was documented and when the justice enabled it, he already reported that his 50% of the company will remain in the hands of his sister.

With lights on 24 hours a day, the new venture exposes more than thirty motorcycles, which are worth between 348,000 and 785,000 pesos. There are also a dozen quadricycles there. Only what is in sight is worth more than 15 million pesos. In the warehouse, visible to the public, there is another remnant of high-cost motorcycles: no loss of the 700,000 pesos. The question that is part of the Báez family, according to Clarín, is where did the capital come from to open that trade that is peculiar to the locality.

A year ago, legislators from Lilita Carrió’s bloc asked that Muller’s financial operations be investigated. They recalled that the lawyers of the ex-wife of Lázaro Báez – Roberto Herrera and Alejandro Baldini – urged Müller, who was responsible for managing part of the assets of the business group, to report on supposed hidden funds that averaged two million pesos a month.

In December of last year, the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli opened a case against Báez’s former son-in-law, after the deputies of the Civic Coalition denounced him for alleged money laundering. In this case, the investigation is investigated who “would have converted, transferred, administered, sold, taxed, concealed and / or put into circulation in the market goods originating from an illicit criminal offense, -which could be spurious money to which Lazaro Báez and his daughter Luciana Báez, in order to give them a lawful appearance, possibly since April 2016 and up to the present, “the indictment maintains.

The movements of money to acquire real estate attracted attention. Among others, the court deals with the purchase of two apartments located in the Quartier Dorrego Tower, located on 30 Amenábar Street in the Federal Capital. The money applied to this operation is estimated to be $ 370,000.

But the former son-in-law of businessman K was also denounced for the handling of funds and administration of cabins, apartments, service stations and a group of companies and assets located in Patagonia, in the province of Buenos Aires and in CABA. “

