If there is a scene of Kirchnerist corruption that competes side by side with José López’s flying bags, it is that of the children of Lázaro Báez counting and stacking bundles of dollars in a cave in Puerto Madero, which has the name of La Rosadita. It is an image of 2012 that in these days has become powerful with the 12 years in prison that they gave to the man who thanks to the Kirchners He went from a low-ranking bank clerk to a billionaire state contractor.

The investigation took four years and accumulated a mountain of evidence. A central protagonist of the story is the repentant Fariña, also convicted and who told how the laundering operation was. Fariña said bluntly that Báez was a front man for the Kirchners.

The grounds of the ruling will explain the maneuvers and will be known in a couple of months. There is something that is already clear: if there was money laundering, it is because there was money to launder. Báez became a businessman a month before Kirchner came to power. He founded Austral Construcciones, bought other companies and cartelized the public works of Santa Cruz in such a way that it won all the bids. And so that there was no noise, he shared the business with other construction companies.

He became very rich: only to Switzerland at least 55 million dollars escaped through Panama and the Caribbean, which were returned by the Helvetic Group laundered as alleged contributions from a new investor. Prosecutor Marijuan identified some 400 properties in his name, of which he had barely 26 declared. No one from the AFIP had suspected anything. No oddity: it was a Kirchnerist preserve. Worse was the UIF, which investigates money laundering: files were opened that Kirchnerism did not take long to close.

Like López, Báez I wasn’t there to steal just for him. As he did? It could begin to be known if in the grounds of the ruling the judges reveal the origin of the funds. Leandro, one of Báez’s sons, has already stated: “In that preceding crime is Cristina,” who shares with Báez the super cause of the Santa Cruz road work. Overpricing and unfinished invoiced works have been proven, although Báez collected every last peso before the Kirchners left the government.

Cristina tries in court to lower the case with the argument that the crime has already been tried in Santa Cruz or, at least, postpone it with another request: the expert opinion of all the disputed works. In other words, an endless expertise. This resource has been waiting for its turn for two years.

From the same week of the 12 years to Báez is the Kirchner offensive to retire some 200 prosecutors and judges, including the one who opened the case of the scandal with the VIP vaccines. An intimidating intimidation. Senator Parrilli says that Báez’s conviction was a discriminatory act because Báez is dark. And who says that Báez is dark? The Parrilli discriminator. Zaffaroni, another who does not miss the opportunity to look good with Cristina, encourages a population against Justice just now that Justice does justice. Story K already smells stale but it should be taken seriously.