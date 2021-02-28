The Kirchner family’s main business partner, Lázaro Báez, is convinced that Vice President Cristina Fernández is responsible for a good part of his judicial misfortunes. After little more than two years of the oral and public trial of the cause known as “The Route of Money K”, For which he is imprisoned under the modality of house arrest, the Federal Oral Court 4 sentenced him to twelve years in prison for committing the crime of aggravated money laundering.

It was expected for him. But he hoped that his four children, also prosecuted in the same case, would not be included as protagonists of this corruption plot. The worst case scenario: they received sentences ranging from 9 years in prison to 3 years of suspended service. Báez is a man who does not usually express his true feelings if he is not in front of his beloved people, his most intimate ones. But last Wednesday it became a volcano of rage, they assured Clarion sources that have been dealing with it for decades. Y He focused his anger on his long-time partner, Vice President Cristina Fernández, to which he accuses of not having helped him in his prison decline: “This, with my friend Nestor, would never have happened. She (for Cristina) does not learn more. She was not supportive, she did not defend us as she did with other prisoners“, was released in front of several of his interlocutors after being surprised by the sentences against his children.

Báez was perhaps Néstor Kirchner’s best friend. But once the former president died, the commercial relationship with his family suffered until he ended up in prison, something that he endured in silence despite the fact that he let it transpire several times that he analyzed declaring as repentant before his judicial investigators.

The current situation overwhelmed him. Her firstborn Martin he is detained at the Federal Penitentiary Complex I, Ezeiza. In “The Route of Money K” he was sentenced to 9 years in prison. For your other son Leandro the sentence was five years (when his dad started his business with the Ks, he was in high school). Their daughters Melina and Luciana they were sentenced to three years in suspense.

Baez for now remains silent and did not make statements after being found guilty of having whitewashed $ 55 million of illicit origin during the presidencies K. The arguments of the sentences of the judges of the Court that verified their crimes are not yet known. But it transpired that a majority of them consider that the preceding offense With which the Báez obtained the money that they later removed from the legal system to accounts in different countries through a scheme of companies based in tax havens was generated by those negotiated with the public works that the Kirchners gave him.

It is a judicial coup against the vice president. She is being tried as the leader of an illicit association that used the state to benefit Báez’s construction companies with state infrastructure contracts that were allegedly paid with premiums and despite irregularities committed by those companies.

Báez is furious with Fernández (Cristina), and Fernández (Cristina) went into a state of anger and attack to retake the initiative in front of the Judicial Power, which considers that it will harm it in its multiple corruption trials (see separate note).

After years of broken bond and indifference despite prison for Báez, the businessman in the sunset and his partner they are today hostages of themselves, invaded by the anger of one against the other. This fight could have unforeseen consequences.

A new path of accusations by at least one of the Baez against the vice president occurred last Friday.

In an interview with the channel LN +, Leandro Báez, the youngest of Lázaro’s children, was encouraged to say what a large part of his family thinks, and perhaps what his father is silent: “With our conviction, Justice sent a very clear message to the Government.”

At that point that day, only one of the vice leaders, Senator Oscar Parrilli, he had been the only one who tried to defend the former businessman in public. It was with little legal arguments: “Do you know why they condemn Lázaro Báez? Because he is dark, because he has a dark complexion, because he is a friend of Néstor Kirchner and because he is not part of the courtroom of businessmen friends of power, many of them related to the media. “.

The youngest of the Báez used that sudden defense of a “Cristinista” leader to delve into a disturbing thesis: “Strange that now they go out to defend Lazaro”, She complained.

And he hit where the Kirchners hurt: If the Báez were convicted of earning illicit money with public works, as determined by Justice, then in that logic the vice-president herself, formerly President, could see her procedural situation even more complicated: “It is being sentenced without knowing the preceding crime and in That crime precedent is her (by Cristina Kirchner). And now they go to bank Lázaro “.

The message, whether or not it was premeditated, seems to have generated consequences for Fernández (Cristina).

Yesterday, your personal attorney, Alberto Beraldi, He defended Lázaro Báez after his convictions as if he were suddenly a client of his own. That defense is an almost direct defense on the part of the vice president, who never got along with Baez.

Said Beraldi, at the same time legal advisor to the Casa Rosada: “What happened to Lázaro Báez was the result of the press operations that were carried out with the magistrates who had to intervene, that seemed unfortunate to me and regarding the verdict, it is a high and excessive penalty.”

Fernández’s lawyer (Cristina), a surprising public defender for Báez, added: “” I was surprised by how harsh the penalties were in the Lázaro Báez case. And I think the pressures that were put on the judges had an effect. Media reference is made to the fact that it is the public work of Santa Cruz “.

According to what he learned from sources who speak with Lázaro Báez every week, the former public contractor and partner in several Kirchner businesses went into a fury because for years his lawyers had convinced him that the Kirchners would help him to face his problems with the Judiciary.

But none of that happened.

Báez cannot get out of his head that a possible judicial operator of the Kirchners who could have harmed him is the former Legal and Technical Secretary, Carlos Zannini, legal ideologue of the vice and before her husband, who today holds the position of Attorney General of the Treasury. The prisoner Báez reveals that Zannini always had more affinity with one of the construction companies that were his competition in the K business world: Electroengineering, led by Gerardo Ferreya.

Leandro Báez’s statements struck the heart of the Kirchner family. Skilled declarer, hinted that his dad had a lot to tell: “Lázaro is not going to speak. He is taking charge as I said in the statement. I never expected him to tell anything. Lázaro is like that, he’s a tough guy.”

Báez son insists with a request to his father that turns into a war of nerves read by the Kirchners: “I would like him to clarify his situation.”

Did Vice President Cristina Fernández react through her defense attorney to help her disgraced partner, albeit with a long delay? Or did Beraldi actually speak to protect only his client from the possible complication that could generate in his trial for public works that in the conviction of Báez it was ruled that the origin of the millions of dollars he laundered came from state infrastructure contracts who was earning illegally?

In the trial that has the current vice as the main defendant for the public works contracts that Báez won in an almost monopolistic and irregular way, she does not receive good news.

The last witnesses to complicate it were the members of a commission with financial objectives that was part of Vialidad Nacional, the official entity that paid for public works to state contractors.

As they declared before the Federal Oral Court 2, the construction companies of Báez had a unique economic benefit during K management in that organism. Despite the fact that they delivered public works certificates that had to be paid months later, the order they received from their bosses, unequivocal and persistent, was that Lázaro’s companies were always paid, but always, in advance.

In this process, many other witnesses and documentation in this regard complicate the procedural situation of the vice, although there is more than a year before the trial ends.

Lázaro is angry. Cristina too.

The heyday that they lived in other times, today infuriates them. She is in power. The prisoner. “My friend was Nestor. She was always the same. Nothing can be expected,” laments Báez during his house arrest. The possible jail for his children could change his silent stint in his personal hell.