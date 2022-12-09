That Casablanca road where it all began, the roots planted almost 3,000 kilometers away, then that perhaps unrepeatable Serie A goal that started from far away. Achraf Lazaar is 30 years old and wants to have a new adventure

A red-green thread connects the two continents of his heart: the first color represents the passion for the game, the second the hope that never dies. The story of Achraf Lazaar, the former Casablanca boy who has now become a man who works a lot and sweats just as much to try and recover everything that until recently belonged to him. With Hakimi he has in common the name and the role, but above all a desire: to see the Lions of the Atlas conquer a new continent with the ball at their feet. Today Achraf wakes up at dawn as his mother used to do to earn a living. The former Palermo footballer gets up, prays then gets to work on the field. His Morocco has been doing the same thing for about twenty days now, in Qatar amidst sand and dreams, driven by the love of an entire people. Today Lazaar has two things in his heart: his fellow new heroes in Doha and a great desire for the future, which is to return to wearing the national team shirt of his country after earning it on the pitch.

Well, I’m calm with my family. I’m in Varese where I grew up as a kid. My mom has grown fond of the area. It was the same for my father, unfortunately I lost him two years ago. Even my uncles and cousins ​​are happy here. It’s home.

What moment are you experiencing as a footballer?

I’m training with a local team. An athletic trainer follows me with whom I plan my days. I try to keep fit, I’m a bit obsessed from this point of view. I try to always be at my best physically. It’s a shame, if I had had a club team in recent months, by now I’d be fighting for the World Cup with my compatriots.

What is the effect of following Morocco from home?

It's exciting. I can't find the right words to explain to you what my family and I are experiencing. I heard the boys. More than words we exchanged tears and emotions. This team wrote the history of Moroccan football. I am proud to be able to defend this shirt and to be in the national team. I know what sacrifices they have made. We fought in qualifying playing on pitches and stadiums that I won't even tell you about. We have dreamed of achieving similar goals. We have been helped a lot by our king. When there is someone who believes in you behind your back, the results are bound to come. We owe everything to the Federation which has created an incredible sports centre. There are papers to write other pages of history.

A beautiful friendship binds you to Achraf Hakimi: is it true?

I heard it to compliment him. I thanked him for what he did, even for the penalty. I told him that he was right to mark it … Hakimi knows how the Moroccan people are, in case of a mistake it would have been better not to be seen (laughs, ed). Achraf is a great player. Luckily we have a lot of thick ones in Morocco. In the quarterfinals we challenge Portugal, a tough group.

Portugal and Spain (who you beat) don’t play so differently: can that be an advantage?

We don’t fit in with others. If we focus too much on how they play then we have lost everything. Portugal have Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the world, if not the best… We have to play our game and stay humble. We have great players who play in amazing teams. We have respect, but we want to do our part to make our people happy. We are the first African international to return to the quarter-finals, but we also represent the Arab world. The Italians are very fond of Morocco, they cheer for us since there is no Azzurri. They feel more Moroccan than Portuguese and Spanish.

Do you know coach Hoalid Regragui? What role did he play in all of this?

He was fundamental for Morocco, betting on him was an excellent move without taking anything away from Vahid Halilhodzic who called me up and took us to the World Cup. I don’t know Regragui well, but I’ve been told that he conveyed serenity. He gave what we needed. He lived in France, then coached Wydad Casablanca in Morocco. He is young and knows the mentality of today’s players. His age helps him to easily connect with many players. He is the right man in the right place.

But now Morocco has stopped celebrating…

Of course, tomorrow is the next game! Portugal wants to throw us out, according to them we have already dreamed too much… I'd like to go to Qatar, but it's not easy. But the boys know how much I care about them, they are my brothers. We talk even when there are no games. The Federation knows that they are always there and that I would give my soul for them. My heart will be in Qatar, I will cheer for them as will 40 million other Moroccans. I'm just waiting for a new team to take back what I've lost in the last few years.

What do you miss the most?

I can’t wait to get back to the locker room, I want to experience the adrenaline of Sunday again. It doesn’t take me long to get in shape: I’m demonstrating it with the personal trainer and with the team I’m training with. I was part of our national team and I hoped to be at the World Cup, but I have no regrets. Now I await good news for my career. I’m waiting for good things for me.

Talking about her future: a good bond has remained between her and Palermo…

I left a piece of my heart there. The fans know how much I care about Palermo. It was my second home. Everyone welcomed me very well. With the rosanero jersey I made the dreams I cherished as a child come true. I struggled to restart when I left Palermo. Society knows I’m here and my doors are open to them. I am and always will be a big fan of them.

You played with Paulo Dybala at Palermo: are you also a bit of a fan for your Argentina at the World Cup?

Yes of course, I do it for all my former teammates that I observe from afar. Over the years everyone has taken their own path, but that’s normal. I feel sympathy for the nation of my former comrades. If Paulo is in Argentina, I also sympathize with him and his team.

What was the moment he got lost?

At Newcastle, a very big team compared to my previous ones. There were high-level players and I struggled to carve out space. Coach Rafa Benitez really wanted me, but then things turned out differently. I didn’t accept when they put me on the bench, staying out was difficult. But everything happens by God’s will. I learned this lesson.

Did you struggle elsewhere too?

In Benevento I had an ailment, it didn’t go well with the club for reasons related to the agent who followed me. I thank every club and every shirt worn. On the pitch I have always shown maximum respect for the fans. I was one hundred percent professional on and off the court. I’m human and I’m wrong like everyone but I’ve always apologized for the mistakes I made. My parents taught me the value of humility. We need to restart in life, despite everything that happens, with a lot of motivation.

You are originally from Casablanca in Morocco: how did your love for football come about?

I was playing on the street. As a child I was in love with Raja Casablanca so my father enrolled me in their football school. I stayed there until I was 10-11 and then I arrived in Italy. At first I didn't know the language and it wasn't easy. I started playing at the Oratorio, then one day a gentleman took a liking to me and took me to Venegono in Serie D. I wasn't wealthy: my father couldn't find work and was unable to be a bricklayer due to his problems physical, my mother was the only one with a job and she was a cleaning lady, she wakes up at dawn and slaves all day. It was she who pushed me to move to Italy to improve my life. It's not bad in Morocco, but there may be a better future in your country.

I’m used to being in Italy. I love my people and my nation’s football, but I grew up in Varese, my roots are here in Vedano Olona. My first goal was to sign a contract to make my parents stop thinking about the difficulties and I succeeded. I am proud to have played for Varese. I was everyone’s favorite: from the Berretti to the Primavera and the first team.

What was your best day in Serie A?

When I scored my first goal for Palermo against Napoli from a distance. I felt enormous emotion, only a madman like me could score such a goal. Everything happens by God’s will, that’s how that goal came too. The same thing happened when I changed roles: I started wide and ended up as a defender. I was running back and forth a lot, I had a good stride. I didn’t know how to defend at four, but I liked learning as a boy. I didn’t take that change as a rejection, but as more proof. People who did well in football told me I had great potential. I engaged and learned to defend. I got better training after training, video after video. The coaches and players I met helped me, including the directors of Varese. I can play a role that few in the world can do.

His way of playing resembles that of his friend Hakimi…

Yes, we are similar. But he is a little faster than me (laughs, ed)…

Are there any bets at stake in Morocco? Has the national team set itself a goal?

The king will satisfy us, he cares a lot about us and will do his best for us. He is very attached to this Morocco: he proved it when he went into the crowd with the national team shirt. Everyone supports us. Even the president of the Federation is with us.

What is your biggest goal for the future?

I’m sure my new club will allow me to return to the national team. Morocco knows my qualities, I’ve been told I just have to play. I need a team with a good project. I have a mad desire to take it all back. I’ll make it, I’m sure of it.