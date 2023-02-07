The popular gymnast and TV presenter Laysan Utyasheva warned subscribers about the scammers acting on her behalf. In his TelegramOn the channel, the star reported that scammers with her photo and name in the profile offer victims to write them a personal message and receive a gift for it.

“Please remember that I am not running any giveaways, contests, giveaways or anything like that, much less posting about it in the comments. Do not fall for such tricks of intruders and in any case do not click on links, do not enter your card details and do not transfer money to them, ”wrote Utyasheva.

The TV presenter added that scammers can operate not only in Telegram and asked her fans to be more careful in all social networks.

Previously, blogger and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak warned about attackers acting on her behalf. She posted a screenshot of the correspondence, which shows how scammers ask for money from her friend.