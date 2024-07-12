39-year-old gymnast Laysan Utyasheva showed her face without makeup on video

Master of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics and TV presenter Laysan Utyasheva showed her face without makeup. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

At first, the 39-year-old celebrity posed in a black top with her hair down and no makeup on her skin in the posted video. Then she appeared in front of the camera in a dress decorated with sequins and beads with a translucent insert on the chest. The former European champion also styled her hair in a bun, emphasized her eyes with shadows and black arrows, and applied blush to her cheeks.

“I know that without makeup I look like a child. And many people like it. But being a child in an adult world is very difficult. So my makeup is my way of being invulnerable,” the author of the post noted.

