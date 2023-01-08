The best appetizer for champagne was named in an interview with Moslenta by a Russian athlete, Honored Master of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics Laysan Utyasheva.

“My most memorable holiday is the last New Year with my mother, when she was still alive. The year 2012 was coming. Somehow it happened that the two of us bought tickets and left, ”she shared.

On that holiday, the athlete, together with her mother, prepared branded manti and washed them down well with champagne. At that moment, they relaxed and immediately after the chimes fell sound asleep.

Earlier it was reported that the most popular alcohol among Russians during the New Year holidays is vodka and wine products.