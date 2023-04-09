In this edition of Escala en París we propose to discover the adventures of a 21st century explorer, who has just covered 1,000 kilometers by bicycle where the Andes mountain range is born, in Venezuela. This is the French cyclist Axel Carion, founder of the Bikingman ultracycling championship.

“Ultracycling is a way of riding a long-distance bicycle, at least 200 km a day, and bikepacking is bringing light suitcases on the bike with food, drink, and clothes to ride without assistance,” explains Axel Carion.

Originally from Chartres, about 100 kilometers from Paris, he has been practicing long-distance cycling and exploration for more than a decade. Which has led him to travel thousands of kilometers through Central Europe, the Balkans or the Moroccan Atlas.

His encounter with the Andes occurred in 2015 when he cycled 13,500 kilometers from Cartagena (Colombia) to Ushuaia (Argentina).

Based on the Andean experience, the cyclist created the Bikingman in 2016, the first ultracycling race championship in total autonomy. It has been carried out in Oman, France, Brazil, Peru, Portugal, Laos and Taiwan.

“Since its creation until today we have more than 2,000 athletes and now every year we have 1,000 athletes joining the championship,” he says.

Thanks to a Venezuelan friend, Daniel, who participated in the 2021 Bikingman, was finally able to pass his pending subject: the Venezuelan Andes. 1,000 kilometers, in five days, departing from Acarigua.

To make the journey, he had the help of his friend and also of the local people, because the Andes in Venezuela have a particularity.

“There is a very important variation in temperature that you have to manage with the clothes that we carry on the bike and for the body it is a challenge. In the Venezuelan Andes we went from a temperature of 40 degrees on the plains to 0 degrees on the Collado del Cóndor”, clarifies Carion.

The experience was so good that the cyclist is already working to bring a stage of the world championship to Venezuela. “Bikingman was born in the Andes of Peru and now we cannot go to Peru because of the political issue, but it is a dream to return to the Andes and maybe it will be in Venezuela”, adds Carion, who returned to Europe in love with the Venezuelan experience.

“The ultracycling community in South America is growing, there is spectacular terrain, in Colombia, Chile, also in Brazil and now we work with the Venezuelan community. There is a lot of potential and a lot of ingredients like height, very wild mountains and difficult conditions, more than in Europe or the United States”, he affirms.