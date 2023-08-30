We are not watching a science fiction movie and it has not come in the form of a Martian, but of computer programs that have more and more weight in our society. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer used only in product manufacturing processes, but also in creation processes. The Franco-Colombian specialist Efraín Fandiño López tells us about this phenomenon, which generates as much fascination as mistrust.

“Artificial Intelligence systems are automating a certain part of the creation process, the execution part. The conception cannot be automated because these systems do not have their own ideas, but are based on a series of data, but in reality they they don’t have initiative”, explains Fandiño López, doctor of Law from the University of Paris and with a thesis entitled ‘Automated creations and copyright. Reflections on the works created with artificial intelligence systems’.

The use of Artificial Intelligence is becoming widespread in many fields, raising ethical issues. In France, students at a university massively used ChatGPT to take an exam. “Even in Colombia, a judge decided to use ChatGPT to support his judicial decision, something extremely scary,” says Fandiño.

Can it be considered an original work despite having used Artificial Intelligence in the creation process? For the expert, this is a key question that is still being resolved. “For these systems to work well, they need a lot of data to be able to extract the different patterns from the images, the lines, the colors, to be able to reproduce them later through a certain algorithmic treatment,” he explains.

And that is where the problem lies. “Many of these systems reproduce much of the data. I call this phenomenon the footprint or imprint of the data. Much of this data that was used for training or as input data in the Artificial Intelligence system is reproduced in the work. From an intellectual property point of view, the important thing is to observe if they reproduce many elements of the input data, in such a way that it seems that what they are doing is actually copying,” says Fandiño López.

The world of Artificial Intelligence is moving too fast, creeping into our lives and replacing tasks that humans used to do. Will these robots ever replace us? Without going that far, Fandiño considers that there are risks. “The great risk is that people reach that point of technological paternalism in which they depend on the Artificial Intelligence system,” he warns.