The president of the House of Latin America in France, Alain Rouquié, is one of the best analysts in the region with a long career as a diplomat. On the occasion of the publication of his most recent book ‘La Fin des Diplomates’ (The End of Diplomats) we spoke with him about the need to vindicate diplomacy and why France needs to correct its relationship with Latin America.

A former ambassador to El Salvador, Mexico, Brazil, Ethiopia, and former director of the Americas at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alain Rouquié is a diplomat and political scientist who knows diplomacy inside and out.

That is why when we ask him why he wrote his book on French diplomats, he tells us: “I wanted to write a book that is both a defense and an illustration of the diplomats I have known, and I have known them late because before Being a diplomat I was a university professor, a researcher, and through it I wanted to write a kind of tribute -not a blind tribute- but one characterized by diplomats”.

Rouquié, who is the author of more than a dozen books in which he analyzes various facets of Latin American history, began his experience as a diplomat in the early eighties, in a country that was bleeding to death by war: El Salvador.

“The quite general position or behavior of many ambassadors from many countries who consider they have to defend the country of their residence. France’s position was very clear, against the war and in favor of negotiations between the parties,” he recalls.

France is the country with the third largest number of diplomatic representations in the world, more than 240. Our guest points out that “those who work in this world of foreign relations ultimately move in a closed environment, often nostalgic for the past.”

In the case of France, this situation could evolve soon due to the reforms promoted by the current government. The ENA, Normal School of Administration, from which most French diplomats graduate, has not only changed its name, but also its address.

“Public officials are going to be versatile, that is to say that a diplomat, who has chosen a diplomatic career, after four or five years of diplomacy will be appointed prefect, or will be appointed director of a hospital,” he criticizes. Ambassador Rouquié fearing a loss of experience necessary for efficient diplomacy.

“The fact that he has decided the extinction of the two higher bodies of the diplomatic function, that of plenipotentiary minister and that of counselor, makes it a step towards the disappearance of specificity, and that, at the present time, with all the dangers, threats, wars, conflicts in this new era, this weakens not only the voice of France but also the French presence in the world. That is the danger”, questions Escala’s guest in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron has distinguished himself for not having made an official trip to Latin American countries in more than 6 years of government. “It’s very dangerous, because at this special time when China is Latin America’s number one trading partner and the United States is quite disinterested in its backyard, there is a place for Europe, and France still has a very positive image. So there is a opportunity not to be missed,” he warns.

Finally, we ask the diplomat if he thinks that French diplomacy is losing ground in light of what is happening internationally. “French diplomacy at the leadership level has to catch up,” he tells us.