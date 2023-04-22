‘Otro Sol’ is the first feature film by Chilean filmmaker Francisco Rodríguez Teare. An original film that oscillates between fiction and documentary and that investigates the history of the Chilean thief Alberto Candia, who in 1978 would have stolen the treasures of the Cathedral of Cádiz, in Spain. The film has just participated in the first edition of the Latin American Film Festival in Paris, CLAP.

The film ‘Another Sun’ begins in the Atacama desert, in Chile. Turning to the camera, a gold prospector explains that he is teaching his nephew the profession: “These hills are full of tragedies…full of bodies that have been left lying around.” Some phrases that announce the tone of what is to follow, a land that hides secrets, the dead and past stories that come to the surface again and that mark the spirit of those who inhabit that land.

“It is about reconstructing archives from the past, filming certain territories such as the Atacama desert and Cádiz and mixing the reality or the experiences of certain people with a justice archive, which is something that I have been working on for some time. I am very interested in digging into justice archives and considering them as available material to be able to make film adaptations like someone who makes book adaptations”, explains its director, Francisco Rodríguez Teare, whose previous works, short films and medium-length films have won awards at festivals such as the Film Festival de Valdivia (Chile) or the Punto de Vista Festival (Spain).

The film is a kind of labyrinth, an investigation where everything is very enigmatic, where the harsh daily life is mixed with absurd and surreal situations. The characters search for the thief Candia, some are obsessed by the jewels he stole, others want to find the body, others keep secrets, others want to know if there was love.

“There are many Albertos Candias,” says Rodríguez Terae, who was inspired by various profiles of Chilean international thieves to build the character. The initial idea for the film was born with a question that the film director asked himself: “Why do Chileans think they have the best thieves?”

“When you talk about international spears in Chile, we all understand what we are talking about. It is a person who is dedicated to robbery, outside of Chile, generally in Europe or the United States. That always generates a kind of pride, but also shame on the part of the people in Chile. So I thought it was a very local myth but the turning point came when I realized that the myth was confirmed in English, Dutch or Australian newspapers. It is confirmed even by the Scotland Yard police (United Kingdom) ”, he tells us.

Once verified that it was not a legend, Rodríguez Teare began to look for people who knew or who had been international spears. In that search he understood why Chile had exported so much thieves. And there is a historical reason.

“During the 1970s, the dictator Pinochet wanted at all costs to control the trafficking of base paste and cocaine throughout the national territory. The biggest Chilean trafficker was called Augusto Pinochet and it is what we call Pinochet’s black cocaine. So anyone who was directly or closely related to a misdemeanor was not prosecuted. He was tortured directly. That made it [exportara] a whole generation of thieves or people who are dedicated to theft”, he explains.

Everything is filmed as if it were a documentary and one doesn’t know if it was the script first and then the dialogues or the other way around. The protagonists, as endearing as they are disturbing, tell their stories; some, the robberies that they supposedly committed, but did they really take place?

“Imagine that I go through life with not even ten false passports, I go with a false passport that says my name is Dino Franco Romanadi, I speak Italian, I have an Italian accent. People wonder why I call myself that? And I begin to build an identity and I walk down the street imagining that I am another person. That produces a lot of vertigo and. And to the point where I myself can begin to confuse my own realities and my own biography based on my fiction or my own myth ”, he analyzes.

“A documentary is the promise that what the viewer is seeing is the real world, that I as a viewer and the characters in the film live in the same world. Only, in the case of this movie, that fractures. When I want to make an adaptation of judicial files, the question is: is a judicial file real? Perhaps it is a fundamental question of the film: how much truth is there in a judicial testimony”, explains Francisco Teare Rodríguez in Escala in Paris who told us that it is possible that we will see some of the characters from ‘Otro Sol’ again in a new project that is going to film in the city of Antofagasta.