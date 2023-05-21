Within the framework of the Weeks of Latin America and the Caribbean that are celebrated throughout France until June 10, we are talking about the art and culture magazine ‘Ojo Vulgar’ which has just published its third issue ‘Raros’. The magazine, which was born in France, in Spanish and French, walks against the current in an increasingly digitized world.

The creators of this publication offer a platform in which the avant-garde and new artists are intertwined with classical exponents, both from Europe and Latin America.

“We intend to make a bridge not only of union, but also of all the influence that Latin American culture and art can have in Europe, which is less known; and obviously the European in Latin America”, explains Natalia Vélez, director of ‘Ojo Vulgar’.

A kind of journey in which the Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and the writer and Doctor of Hispanic Studies Alexander Ortega, who directs the section ‘Lázaro, art and culture’ in this magazine, a title that responds to the reference, can cross paths in its pages. scripture of “Lazarus, get up and walk”.

“It is about resurrecting and giving a new space to what Latin Americans are doing in Paris, these invisible people, these people who are doing poetry, these people who are doing theater, which are many, precisely because there are Latin Americans who continue to create the myth of Paris about art and culture”, explains this Colombian from Barranquilla.

With a very careful edition and surreal graphics, its creators have wanted to return to paper as a form of alternative culture in the midst of the digital age.

“Paper, beyond being a very poetic medium from yesteryear and avant-garde, manages to create a counterculture again in the digital world at this time,” Vélez clarifies. This “peeping eye, so insolent” seeks not only to expose but also to shock, provoke and question. His latest issue is called ‘Raros’ and investigates the concept of identities and diversity.

Alexander Ortega, PhD in Hispanic Studies and writer, directs the Lázaro section ‘Art and Culture’ in the magazine ‘Ojo Vulgar’. ©RFI

In this edition, Alexander Ortega, also author of the chronicle ‘The Night of the Mirror Men’ (Editions de Fallois, 2021), occupies a special place. An extract can be read in the magazine. Ortega, an admirer of the Polish journalist and writer Ryszard Kapuscinski, is especially interested in sexual and gender identities.

“In this chronicle I explore the point of view of a journalist who goes to a party and interviews an ‘escort’. What can an ‘escort’ tell us about identity and sexuality? So it’s a journey through different imaginaries or the clichés of the gay world. “But what is behind the cliché? What are those great truths?” asks the writer.

Why in 2023 are we obsessed with identity?

“I think that humanity has always been obsessed with identity, that is, knowing who we are in the world. I think identity is talking about the human. In my chronicle I do not make any political demands, but rather questions that I have as a Latin American in Paris”, explains Alexander Ortega.

“I quote ‘The deadly disease’ by (Soren) Kierkegaard (Danish philosopher), despair is the deadly disease and I think that, somehow, as Alex said, identity has always been an obsession in man, to know who he is and suddenly from not wanting to be who he is, there is a kind of fluidity that anguishes”, says Natalia Vélez.