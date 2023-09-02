Baseball is very popular in countries like the United States, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela or the Dominican Republic. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided not to include this sport for the Paris Olympic Games for various reasons such as the lack of infrastructure in France. In the host country of the Olympic event, only 13,000 people practice baseball and although in the last year there was a 7% increase in registrations, it is still a fairly exclusive sport.

“It’s the second disappointment after the London Olympics in 2012,” says Francisco Arriagada, a player for the Ranelagh club in Paris.

According to Arriagada, baseball was excluded from Paris 2024 due to the lack of infrastructure that can accommodate a large number of spectators in the stands and the fact that France is not very strong in this sport.

“The chances of medals were nil, France preferred to choose other sports with more options,” he emphasizes. In the Olympic Games in Paris there are indeed new disciplines such as breakdancing where the French have a chance of being in the medal table.

Arriagada was born in Santiago de Chile 57 years ago, but moved to Mexico as a child, where he discovered baseball and then settled in France in 1990. In 30 years, Arriagada assures that there have not been many changes in French baseball. “The only difference is that maybe there were fewer baseball fields and that they hit with aluminum bats instead of wooden ones,” he says.

Arriagada has gone through various teams such as the PUC (Paris Université Club) and currently plays for Ranelagh in Paris, a team of veterans that has rescued a historic club from the early 20th century.

“This team was formed at the initiative of Bertrand Maire, our president, who decided to revive a team that was created in 1913 and played until the early 1930s, and which participated in an exhibition match against an American team at the 1924 Olympics in France,” he told RFI.

And it is precisely what they want to repeat to celebrate the centenary of the Olympics, play an exhibition match in 2024 within the framework of the JJ. oo. “This could be a great way to promote baseball on a national level, especially among young people,” he enthuses, although so far they have yet to get a positive response to this initiative.

Despite the fact that baseball is still very reserved in France, there has been a progression of registrations in the last year with 7% more. But much remains to be done, according to Arriagada. The baseball player assures that the solution is in the communication to promote the sport.

“You have to make it popular among young people. For that there is a project of the United States Baseball League, Major League, for two American teams to play a season match at the Stade de France in 2025. It would be a very good way to promote and give baseball visibility in France”, concludes Francisco Arriagada.