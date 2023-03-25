56% of the world’s population lives in cities, that is, 4.4 billion inhabitants, a figure that will double by 2050, according to World Bank data. This panorama implies many challenges in terms of infrastructure and sustainability. Is it possible that a large city guarantees a good quality of life? How can the impact of urban infrastructure on the environment be mitigated?

When we have a city of 10 million inhabitants, for example, a lot of urban transport, water or electricity supply is needed. There is too much cement and few green spaces. This creates what are called ‘heat islands’.

“There is a variation of 1 to 2 °C between urban and rural areas. We are not only facing a feeling of greater heat. The heat waves that we have experienced in Europe have caused major consequences, there have even been deaths. When, for example, we have 50°C in Paris, you will not be able to go to work, there will be a decrease in productivity linked to the impact of climate change in cities”, explains Carmen Cantuarias, a Peruvian environmental economist who works at Escala in Paris. in the French capital as a professor at ESPI (Higher School of Real Estate Professions) and member of the Scientific Council of the ITTECOP research program of the French Ministry of Ecological Transition.

What are ecosystem services?

This has consequences for the quality of life of urban planners and a serious impact on biodiversity, therefore, to counteract the impact, specialist economists in this field propose restoring ecosystem services.

“They are all the benefits that nature gives us and that we enjoy. For example, the shade of the trees or the nearby water sources that allow us to have a more temperate climate or the purer air that is obtained by having more plant spaces”, says Cantuarias.

How can the return of nature and its benefits to large cities be achieved? The economist assures that it is necessary to take advantage of the construction of new infrastructures to integrate the vegetal aspect.

“You have to see how the infrastructures that provide a public service can also be a source of restoring ecosystem services, how these infrastructures that fragment our landscape can be an opportunity to restore urban ecosystems,” he explains.

This is exactly what the economist is doing with a project in the city of Lyon, in eastern France, called ”Semeur” (sower), in which the Greater Lyon tram brings, apart from better mobility between and periphery, more green spaces.

Take advantage of renovation works to green up cities

“This project is based on the greening of the tram. What we want is to publicize the value of these ecosystem services and change the use of these lands that are generally used as borders. We know that the vegetation of the tramway is not going to save us from heat islands, but it will encourage nearby buildings, shops, homes, to integrate green spaces”, details Carmen Cantuarias, who trusts that in the numerous works that are going to carried out in Latin American cities also include this new paradigm.

“There are numerous bus extensions planned in some Latin American capitals that are being projected and we hope that they integrate the restoration of ecosystem and soil services through transport,” adds the specialist who runs a training project called Centraal, in Peru. and Costa Rica to train professionals and officials of the Ministries of Transportation.

“We need the infrastructures for social and economic development and at the same time they are an opportunity,” concludes Carmen Cantuarias, who dreams of “a green city that belongs to the people, with terraces that not only provide ecosystem services, but are places meeting place, with environmental and social capital”, he affirms.