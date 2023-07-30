Isabel Villanueva is one of the most outstanding violists of her generation. Passionate, non-conformist and persevering, Villanueva has just released the album ‘Ritual’, a very personal album in which she plays the viola alone, a very mystical project recorded in a church in Segovia, in which she interprets compositions from medieval times. until the 20th century. “The pandemic marked me a lot, I needed to record this moment and then manifest it through art,” she explains at Escala in Paris.

The Spanish violist, Isabel Villanueva, presents her latest album ‘Ritual’, a very personal and mystical work recorded in the San Juan de los Caballeros Church in Segovia, Spain. 55 minutes conceived as a journey, where the songs and their order are not placed at random, but as the name of the album indicates, they are thought of as a ritual, “a journey from freedom and from sincerity”, she explains.

“I wanted to share this album so that whoever listens to it or whoever lives it in concert, is from a deep and personal part of each individual”, says Villanueva, whom we already received in 2019 to talk about her previous album ‘Bohème’. The Isabel we receive in this 2023 is not the same as then. She acknowledges that there has been a before and after the pandemic.

“It marked me a lot, so much, that I needed to mark this moment, record a project on fire, so to speak. That’s where the idea of ​​doing ‘Ritual’ came from, it was a commitment to myself, I needed to record this moment in my life and then manifest it through art. So for me it has been a project that has already marked my career, my life and to which I will always return as a point of reference ”, he tells us.

A work that begins with a composition by Hildegard of Bingen, who revolutionized sacred music in the 12th century. “When I discovered her a few years ago, I was absolutely amazed with a woman who, in addition to being a composer, was an abbess, was a writer, philosopher, botanist, and mathematician. She was a visionary,” she explains to us.

“He was the first person to introduce hops to beer. She talked about many topics in the world of women that were quite advanced at that time. She had a lot of controversy with the Church and created a series of songs. Among them the one that is included in the album, which is an ode to precious wisdom”, affirms Villanueva.

Johan Sebastian Bach could not be missing from this very personal album. In ‘Ritual’, Isabel Villanueva interprets five compositions by the German, perhaps the most contemporary composer of the classics. “It’s just that I think he doesn’t have time,” the violist tells us. “Bach has been an inspiration to all musicians of all styles, starting with the Beatles, jazz musicians, electronic music, Bach is immersed in our lives,” she adds.

The medieval Hildegard of Bingen, the Baroque Johan Sebastian Bach and Heinrich Biber and György Kurtág, a 20th-century Hungarian composer. In ‘Ritual’, Villanueva brings together themes from different eras, defying time. “Time is an important concept on a philosophical and human level because it is our creation. Time, in reality, does not exist. I wanted to underline the timelessness of music, bring composers together, connect them within their artistic world, in the end they are very close despite time and distance”, explains Villanueva.

The violist has recently been to several Latin American countries such as Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela, Costa Rica and Panama. In Caracas she made her debut with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra and in Costa Rica at the National Theater. “Every time I go to Latin America it is a rush of energy and I come back recharged for many months. It is true that there is a special energy, music is experienced in a very passionate way, with a lot of energy, a lot of interest as well”, she affirms. Before returning to Latin America, Villanueva will give concerts in Spain, France and Hungary in the coming weeks.