Five months after onset

A few days after the feat touched by Valtteri Bottas on the Monte Carlo street circuit, where the Finn finished in 11th place despite having started from fifteenth position on an extremely complex track for overtaking, theAlfa Romeo is ready to return to the place where this year’s adventure officially started: Barcelona. In Spain, in fact, the Swiss team had presented its C43 to the world, the first of the F1 single-seaters to take to the track in the pre-season without limiting itself to a single display of the livery.

Return to the old layout

Five months later, Bottas and Guanyu Zhou therefore return to Catalonia, but this time to take part in the official race weekend valid for the Spanish Grand Prix, seventh round of this championship. We then arrive on one of the best-known tracks by the riders, tackled for the shakedowns or for the winter tests of the past seasons, with the exception of this 2023 in which the tests were held only in Sakhir, in Bahrain. However, just starting this year, Barcelona will also take a step back in time with the elimination of the last chicaneintroduced in 2007 to reduce the speed of the single-seaters between the two right-hand corners that lead to the finish straight: Europcar and New Holland.

Bottas’ curiosity

Consequently, we thus return to the old layout, never before faced by either Bottas or Zhou in their F1 careers: “I’m very curious to go to Barcelona, ​​the track layout has changed and there will be an element of discovery to be made in the trials – explained the Finn – moreover, it will be another chance to extract performance from our updates, especially on a more traditional track, in terms of layout, than Monaco. The performance in the Principality was good, as a team: making up four positions in Monaco is never easy, even if we narrowly missed out on points. But we have to aim for something more, and Barcelona can be the place to take a step in the right direction: I’m not the only one in the team who is impatient to get on track, everyone is confident and this is the spirit we all want to see in the team”.

Expectations about updates

Curiosity and desire to do well also expressed by Zhoualso the architect of a good performance in Monaco but insufficient to reach the top-10: “The Circuit de Catalunya is a track that we all know well – added the Chinese pilot – it is a known circuit that allows you to really evaluate your position. I love riding here and can’t wait to get back to this track after filming day earlier this year. Our Monaco updates should be even more effective at this track, so I’m hopeful we can have some fun and improve a bit. Last week we managed to make the most progress, albeit from the back of the grid, and we hope this is a good sign for the future. The goal remains the same: to qualify as high as possible and convert this position into points on Sunday.”