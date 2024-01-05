Layoffs, sustainability and acquisitions: three themes that in 2024 will inevitably hold sway as the gaming industry changes shape and adapts to a seemingly difficult scenario. The year that has just begun will therefore be the moment of truth for this sector?

The bad trend of 2023, the layoffs in the video game sector do not seem to be over, so much so that in these first days of the new year further announcements relating to closures, cancellations and removalsand we doubt they will be the last.

If it were simply a matter of a rebalancing after the drugged numbers of the pandemic period, which pushed companies to hire en masse to meet suddenly increased demand, would also be normal; but is that really the whole point?

We have had dramatic examples in the past of how the sudden failure of a consolidated reality could drag the entire market with ittriggering profound crises that exceed territorial limits, generating repercussions at an international level.

The unfortunate choices made in recent months by Embracer Group are perhaps not enough to give this terrible input to the video game market in its entiretybut it is certainly a factor to take into consideration.

Because it is clear that when rumors circulate about possible layoffs in Insomniac Games, one of the most successful and talented first party development teams in the current global panorama, it means that the balances we have perceived so far they are actually more fragile than we could imagine.