Layoffs Finnair’s laid-off flight attendant is now working as a caretaker, Stuertti works as a part-time postman: “I already knew a year ago that this was going to be something serious”

The plight of the tourism industry affects not only the airlines’ business but also the laid-off workers. Finnair has had to lay off about half of its personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to air transport. When flights are flown only a fraction of normal, there is not enough work for everyone.

Some of Finnair’s employees have been laid off since March last year, and currently about 3,000, or half of Finnair’s total personnel, have been laid off. In addition, some office workers are laid off part-time, ie they work a shorter working week.

One of those laid off last spring has worked as Finnair’s flight attendant for 15 years Eveliina Rytilahti. Prior to joining cabin crew, Rytilahti also worked at Finnair under Finnair.

Last August, as air traffic picked up, Rytilahti got back to work as a flight attendant for a while, but otherwise she has been laid off since March last year. The layoff did not come as a surprise to Rytilahti, but at the time he did not believe the situation would continue for so long.

“It was clear that when one flight after another was canceled, there wasn’t enough work for everyone. Last year, however, summer went already with the expectation that if this point would end there. However, when it continued, many kinds of emotions have gone through here, ”Rytilahti says.

Finnair Of the cabin crew, i.e. flight attendants and stewards, about 110 are at work and about 200 are partly at work, partly on lay-off. Most, about 1,900, are on layoffs that are still in effect.

Of the company’s approximately 900 pilots, about 190 flew in April and about 700 were laid off. A total of just under 400 pilot ratings are maintained, meaning they are partly on the job, partly laid off.

“Pilots are also employed to some extent by our cargo traffic. Since last spring, we have also flown cargo-only flights, which are not normally flown. Already at the beginning of the pandemic, it was clear that goods need to move even when people are not moving. Of course, it is also a matter of security of supply, ”says Finnair’s Communications Director Days Tallqvist.

In addition to flying personnel, about 470 other employees have been laid off, such as technical employees, Finnair Kitchen staff and customer service staff. According to Tallqvist, the groups of staff laid off have been those whose work depends on the number of flights.

“If you fly only a small portion of the normal number of flights, then there is simply no work.”

Rytilahti according to the company has done its best to inform its personnel about the progress of situations also during layoffs.

Personnel have also begun to be invited to return training so that, if necessary, there is enough manpower with up-to-date flight crew qualifications.

However, according to Tallqvist, several will have to return to be laid off after training. Rytilahti has not yet been invited to training.

“However, I consider it a good sign that the company is already preparing for air traffic to pick up soon. With regard to the autumn, I am also fulfilling my hopes, ”says Rytilahti.

Eveliina Rytilahti feels lucky that things went so well for her. “A friend of mine also said I went to school at the time of the count,” he says.­

Fortunately for Rytilahti, she has been able to work as a nurse at Oulu University Hospital during the lay-off. She graduated as a primary care paramedic in 2018, so adjusting to nursing has not been difficult.

“I’ve been in the fortunate position of being able to do meaningful work and not have to worry about finances. Other colleagues and their situation have often been on the mind, ”says Rytilahti.

Rytilahti knows the tourism industry as his own, and the pandemic and its layoffs have not shaken his confidence in his career choice. In addition, he believes the skills learned in nursing will also be useful in airline customer service.

For everyone securing one’s livelihood during layoffs has not been as easy. Started in the spring of 2019 as a Finnair steward Mikael Immonen left during his layoff to supplement his military service, which was once interrupted by a knee injury.

However, military service ended again earlier than expected due to knee symptoms, and Immonen had to apply for earnings-related unemployment benefits. Immonen, who has lived abroad all his life, found the communication related to Finnish social security and TE services confusing for the returnee.

“The qualifications didn’t seem to be entirely clear to the officers either. At first it was said that I was entitled to a earnings-related one, until a few months later I was told that I had been wrong and would have to recover. ”

“It came financially in my jacket, especially when I had just finished part-time work, which made me qualify.”

Finnair’s laid-off stuert Mikael Immonen misses Japan, where he got on business trips. Unfortunately, Roihuvuori’s Japanese-style garden helps.­

Immonen had got a job as a part-time security salesman, but because the job didn’t feel his own, he resigned and applied for other jobs. However, he did not anticipate that the resignation would result in a request for clarification and a three-month grace period.

“I had talked a lot with Kela and the TE Office, but no one had told me that the job search should not be interrupted when I get a part-time job, because the job search is legally for full-time work. I think it is unreasonable that quitting part-time work will lead to a censorship. ”

Immosella holds a Master’s degree in Foreign Policy and Diplomacy in England, but has found job search difficult compared to those with a domestic university degree. Today, he works part-time for Posti’s distribution work.

As Finnair’s steward, Immonen feels that he was at the forefront of a pandemic, when Finland, for example, could not yet prepare for a global crisis.

“I already knew then that this was going to be something serious. When a Chinese tourist was diagnosed with Finland’s first corona infection in Ivalo, I wondered where the corona counseling at our airports is, ”Immonen recalls the beginning of 2020.