Walt Disney Pixar Animation Studios has fired 75 employees, including the production company that was considered the savior of toy story 2. Galyn Susman, who originally worked as a lighting supervisor at toy story and became known for saving toy story 2 after it was accidentally deleted from the servers of Disneywas one of several employees laid off.

Also included in the casualties of pixar are the director of lightyearAngus MacLane, and Vice President of Worldwide Advertising for pixarMichael Agulnek.

Job cuts are part of the plans walt disney under the direction of CEO Bob Iger to cut 7,000 jobs and save $5.5 billion in costs, meaning the seemingly small number of 75 people is part of a much larger wave of layoffs looming.

Susman had been in pixar from the earliest days and became known as the savior of toy story 2 after a staff member from pixar accidentally ran a command that deleted the entire movie files.

Using files from Susman’s personal computer, they managed to recover the lost work, but even so, the entire film was scrapped just a few months later. toy story 2 it was completely remade from scratch shortly before its release date.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Who knows what criteria are taken into account to fire people, what makes me feel worse is that managers see people as something disposable, not even a respectable career keeps you safe nowadays.