2024 will be worse than 2023 as regards layoffs And closures of development teams: this is supported by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, according to whom the crisis will continue until 2025.

Only between yesterday and today we reported news of layoffs for Thunderful Group and Behavior Interactive, so it is clear that the dramatic trend involving the gaming industry has not exhausted its effects with the end of 2023.

“2024 will be worse than 2024 when it comes to layoffs and (especially) closures, much worse. And the thing it will also extend to 2025“, wrote Dring, who with his newspaper certainly has an accurate vision of the market and its dynamics.