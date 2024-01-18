2024 will be worse than 2023 as regards layoffs And closures of development teams: this is supported by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, according to whom the crisis will continue until 2025.
Only between yesterday and today we reported news of layoffs for Thunderful Group and Behavior Interactive, so it is clear that the dramatic trend involving the gaming industry has not exhausted its effects with the end of 2023.
“2024 will be worse than 2024 when it comes to layoffs and (especially) closures, much worse. And the thing it will also extend to 2025“, wrote Dring, who with his newspaper certainly has an accurate vision of the market and its dynamics.
A bizarre crisis
According to some, the many layoffs we have been witnessing for several months now are due to a rebalancing of activities after the drugged numbers of the pandemic, which pushed all companies to hire only to then have to cut positions when demand returned to normal.
According to others, it is possible that the gaming industry is a bubble in the process of burstingwhich has so far been lulled by misleading sales data and is now facing the consequences of a model that has become unsustainable.
Some time ago we published an in-depth study on the topic, entitled The silent crisis of the video game industry.
