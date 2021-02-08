The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is scheduled to be completed by the end of April 2021, reports Interfax, referring to the updated notification of the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

As specified, the work will involve the pipelayer “Fortuna”, as well as construction ships “Baltic Researcher” and “Murman”.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline from the coast of the Russian Federation through the Baltic Sea to the Federal Republic of Germany. The United States actively opposes the implementation of the project and is interested in selling its liquefied natural gas.

To date, of the 2,460 kilometers of the pipeline, about 148 remain to be laid, including 120 kilometers in Danish waters and 28 in German waters.

February 6 ship “Fortuna” began laying pipes in Danish waters. However, the next morning, work was suspended due to worsening weather conditions in the Baltic.