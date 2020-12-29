Nord Stream 2 has completed the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany. On Monday, December 28, the company informed RBC about it.
The work was carried out on a section of 2.6 kilometers in German waters at a depth of less than 30 meters. “We have completed these construction works,” Nord Stream 2 said.
The company has to lay pipes in Danish waters, and work may begin in mid-January 2021.
In November, Dmitry Marinchenko, director of the group for natural resources and commodities of the international rating agency Fitch, suggested that the launch of Nord Stream 2 could occur before the end of March 2021. He noted that logistical or legal difficulties could arise at the last moment.
Initially, Nord Stream 2 was planned to be completed and commissioned at the end of 2019. However, construction stalled last December after the US threatened to impose sanctions on the pipe-laying owners.
