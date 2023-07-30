Home page World

The aerial view shows the car freighter “Fremantle Highway” in the North Sea, from which clouds of smoke continue to rise. © Coast Guard Netherlands/dpa

The car freighter “Fremantle Highway” has been on fire off the Dutch coast for days. According to the water authority, the planned transfer may have to be postponed by several days.

Terschelling/Den Haag – The relocation of the burning freighter off the Dutch coast eastwards to the Wadden island of Schiermonnikoog has been canceled for the time being. The current wind direction and the still heavy smoke in the burning ship made the maneuver impossible at the moment, the water authority announced in The Hague in the evening.

The burning ship with around 3800 cars on board is currently in the north of the island of Terschelling near two busy shipping routes. Therefore, for safety reasons, it was to be towed east to the island of Schiermonnikoog. While the ship is stable, there are still concerns that it could break up or capsize. Then the North Sea threatens an environmental catastrophe.

The risks for the transfer are currently too great, the authority said. The wind drives clouds of smoke directly over the tractor. And that endangers the safety and health of the crew, the authority said. The action may have to be postponed for several days until the wind changes. “Until then, the ship will remain in its current position.” According to the authorities, the condition of the ship is constantly being monitored by specialists. dpa