“I’m here to explain,” said the president of Valencia CF, Layhoon Chan, at the joint press conference that the club called to explain Gennaro Gattuso’s departure from the dressing room, the team’s moment, the social crisis, the blockade of the new stadium, and the reasons why the sports management has not incorporated footballers in the last winter market. Flanking the president were the technical director, Miguel Ángel Corona, and the entity’s spokesman, Javier Solís. In Singapore, Peter Lim “is concerned, held accountable and aware of everything,” said the president. Entangled in a thicket of problems, the club faced its obligations at the gates of a new demonstration against the largest shareholder.

After 45 minutes had passed without a clear explanation of the reason for Gattuso’s resignation, Layhoon Chan stated that the coach, unable to make the team react, had thrown in the towel on the ground. “After the Valladolid game, the coach was reinforced, they believed in him. When Gattuso requested the meeting on Sunday, I sensed that it was not good news. It was a very long meeting and he conveyed that he did not see a clear way to reverse the situation. We could not do anything other than respect his will; Times are not good, but we have to move forward”, said the president. Next to him, Miguel Ángel Corona, less forceful, seconded the president. “It was a matter of sensitivities. For the moment, the drift of the team and the difficulties that he saw on how to refloat the situation. He was honest and transparent, and that is why the common agreement”, pointed out Corona, who guaranteed that the Italian coach was not leaving “because of a market issue” and that “until the end” he maintained “a precious harmony” with the Italian. In addition, he confirmed that Salvador González, Voro, will take charge of the team “until the end of the season” and that the club “is not looking for a coach.”

More information

The technical director indicated the reasons why he has not incorporated footballers at the close of the market: “We have analyzed many players and possibilities of operations and, among which some did not raise the level and, in other circumstances, because our limits with the ‘ financial fair play’ does not allow it, it was decided not to undertake any signing because, in addition, we trust the squad we have”.

In an appearance that lasted more than an hour and a half, the three representatives of the club calmly addressed all the issues that concern the club in the social sphere. Layhoon reiterated that top shareholder Peter Lim has “no” intention of selling the club and that he “does not contemplate” a second division scenario. “That possibility has not been put on the table, nor has that idea circulated; in fact, Lim has put his son on the Board of Directors. We have not had any credible offer nor are we waiting or looking for an offer for the club. I am not going to deny that there are problems, but we are not ones to run away; We have been here for eight years and it is not for us to sell and leave in the face of a difficulty, ”he explained.

verbal violence

The president became serious at the end of the act when she denounced that employees and players were suffering episodes of “verbal violence” on social networks, “or material”, when recalling what happened last Thursday at the gates of Mestalla with Yunus Musah after the elimination in Cup, when some fans beat his car. “For me and for many of you,” she said, addressing the media, “there must be a red line that we cannot cross. I hope we all become aware of this; I am going to continue showing my face, we must debate and criticize without violence, we accept criticism, but it must be respectful”.

Coinciding with the press conference, from the Valencia City Council, the vice mayor Sandra Gómez referred to the situation with the new stadium on Avenida de Cortes Valencianas, which is still blocked because the authorities and the club do not reach an agreement on the urban development agreement .

After studying the club’s latest proposal, in response to the draft agreement presented by Urbanism, the vice mayor observes deficiencies. The uses of the stadium, which the City Council intends to go beyond football or athletics events, and the construction of a sports center in the Benicalap neighborhood, to which the club committed in exchange for making use of the tertiary land of the new stadium , remain unresolved. “There are issues that I have already mentioned that seem important to me, such as establishing a regime of uses in the stadium or the development of a sports center without contemplating paying VAT, which, of course, have to change.” According to Gómez, the project planned by the club “does not comply with the aesthetic principles that were announced at the time.” The positions, which seemed close after last Friday’s meeting, are moving away. “Both in substance and in form we can say that we are far from reaching an agreement,” Gómez settled.

From the sports city of Paterna, the club’s spokesman, Javier Solís, answered the deputy mayor. “If there is any entity that pays VAT in Valencia, in tens of millions it is Valencia CF. It doesn’t seem serious to me to insinuate that we are not going to pay VAT”, the executive qualified, who highlighted the stadium they are planning. “In terms of aesthetics, we consider that it is a modern, avant-garde, functional and beautiful stadium. The RFEF said it, the architect… who has made more than one stadium in his life. There is no room for the City Council to comment on this. The stadium meets the urban requirements. If there is a fear about the big events that the stadium can host, it will comply. It will adapt. The step we have taken is firm and coherent ”, he added. “I am here to resolve the stadium contingency,” Layhoon added.

Meanwhile, the opposition platforms to Peter Lim will plan in the next few hours the demonstration that is being prepared for February 11 in front of Mestalla for the match against Athletic Club. For the moment, the Libertad VCF group intends to protest continuously until Peter Lim presents “a sales notebook” to stop “plundering” Valencia.” “Peter Lim is aware of the protests. There is no magic here, just work,” Layhoon said of the social unrest.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.