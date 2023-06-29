Bloober Team will no longer do psychological horror in the style of Layers of Fearbut will broaden its horizons by looking more at the mass market, thus entering its phase 3.0. The founder of the development studio, Piotr Babieno, explained the change taking place within Bloober Team to the microphones of Engadget: “This year marks the end of an era, the one in which we make psychological horror. Now we are entering Bloober Team 3.0, where we will make horror for the mass market.”

In short, Bloober will not abandon the genre, but will change objectives, after having made a name for itself with psychological horror such as Observer, Blair Witch, The Medium and the aforementioned Layers of Fear, whose entire series has recently been merged into a single product, by which you can read our review.

All Bloober games are structured to generate horror through the storytelling and the environmental clues, so much so that many define them as walking simulators, a categorization that Babieno does not refuse: “We focused on the story, the atmosphere, the graphic quality and the music, but we didn’t pay much attention to the gameplay mechanics. We didn’t that was our goal. But we realized that there was a ceiling that we couldn’t pierce unless we did something fresh and new.”

So Bloober’s next titles will have more action and generate horror across the player actions. This awareness was especially developed by developing the remake of Silent Hill 2 for Konami: “We have decided that our next titles will be more mass-market oriented. We would like to talk to more people. We would like to realize our ideas, with our DNA, not through the setting or the narrative, but through the action. So all our future titles will have many gameplay mechanics. They will be much bigger,” explained Babieno, evidently ready to face the new challenge precisely with the remake of Silent Hill 2.l