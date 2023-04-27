Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have shared a new gameplay videos Of Layers of Fear (2023) which shows how much it can do Unreal Engine 5, but also the new game mechanics and visual improvements compared to the previous chapters. Layers of Fear (2023) will be one of the first video games ever released on Unreal Engine 5 and the developers have explained that “it was built from the ground up to maximize all the performance capabilities of the engine, creating a holistic and immersive horror experience with technical specifications without earlier”.

Recall that Layers of Fear (2023) will contain the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, and all additional downloadable content (including a new chapter titled “The Final Note” which provides an alternate perspective on the first game’s storyline). The game will also introduce the untold story of The Writer, a “heartbreaking” tale that ties together every chapter in the series. Layers of Fear (2023) will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles in June 2023.

Layers of Fear (2023) also supports the Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution. The team promises to have improved the level of detail, realism, quality of reflections in the game and overall graphical fidelity. Additionally, the game uses Lumen Global Illumination to achieve quality dynamic lighting, Niagara Visual Effects to create real-time particle effects, and Action System Controls to enhance the development process and optimize all gameplay mechanics. game.

The creative director of Anshar Studios, Damian Kocurek, said: “Making games with Unreal Engine 5 is a great opportunity for the whole team, because it means that our game development process can skyrocket in terms of quality. It has incredible power when it comes to implementing dynamic lighting, shadows, and potentially beautiful worlds for players to explore.” And he added: “We hope that, thanks to the engine, we will be able to provide players with a unique experience that is immersive, visually stunning and atmospheric in terms of graphical fidelity.”

