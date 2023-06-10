Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have released the story trailer Of Layers of Fear, a title whose debut is scheduled for June 15, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. The occasion was the Future Game Show, a GamesRadar+ summer event that gave space to the game.

The video presents the history of the Writer, the new protagonist of the series. It is he who has been entrusted with the task of writing a story that links all the chapters of the series together. The trailer also allows us to take a look at the horrors that await us during the adventure, which promises to be particularly tense. Let’s see it: Let’s read what the main features by Layers of Fear:

Eerie environments to explore and unusual puzzles to solve will allow you to unravel the story behind this first-person psychological horror experience.

Three different stories with three protagonists obsessed with art (the painter, the actor and the writer), intertwined to create an extremely engaging and captivating experience.

The entire content of the Layers of Fear series, including DLC, so you can find the answers you seek.

New game mechanics that will be implemented in Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features that tie all chapters and stories together evenly.

Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fear supports ray tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, offering extremely realistic graphics.

The new Lumen system delivers the most immersive and visceral horror experience ever.

A dark and mesmerizing soundtrack by acclaimed composer Arek Reikowski, creator of a hypnotic score capable of adding further tension and keeping you on the edge of your seat.

If you are interested in learning more, read our preview of Layers of Fear.