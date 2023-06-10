The horror genre is certainly one of the most popular in any media segment and even in the world of video games there are several important names that could be mentioned as belonging to this great category. A video game that has been able to make its way among lovers of the genre is certainly Layers of Fearthe title of the Blooper Team first published by Aspyr in 2016 today showed new content regarding its next chapter ai Future Game Show 2023.

Today’s video will give us more details on the plot of the upcoming title. The main character is Writer, a man who will have the burden and honor of uniting all the adventures experienced so far in the previous titles of the series in a single story. Layers of Fear is known as a psychological horror and once again, immersed in an attempt to match the lives of the previous protagonists, we will find ourselves having to overcome puzzles of any kind that will surely put our skills to the test.

With its protagonists (the PainterL’Actor and the Writer), Layers of Fear winks at art in all its forms so those who love to pay attention to the details in video games will appreciate the world of this particular horror. The game will be available from next June 15.