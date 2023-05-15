Having left us a vague “June” launch window for its Layers of Fear remake over the last few months, developer Bloober Team is finally ready to talk specifics, confirming its “psychedelic horror chronicle” will be releasing for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 , and PC on June 15th.

Layers of Fear is a bit of an unusual proposition, taking Bloober Team’s two previous Layers of Fear titles (as well as the first game’s Inheritance DLC), then reimagining it all as a single, interlinking narrative, featuring striking Unreal Engine 5 visuals, new gameplay elements – including a lantern to ward off shadowy terrors – and expanded plot lines.

This time around, the familiar unravellings of a painter on the verge of completing his masterpiece and a legendary actor making one final movie on a labyrinthine ocean liner – as featured in Layers of Fear 1 and 2 respectively – are accompanied by a new “story chapter”. “Following the painter’s rarely seen wife, plus a new framing device focusing on a lighthouse-bound character known as The Writer, tying the whole thing together.

Layers of Fear 10-minute gameplay walkthrough.

If that sounds like an appealing proposition, PC fans can currently investigate the Layers of Fear remake’s “first few minutes”, alongside its opening cinematic, in a new playable limited-time demo. it’s available now on Steam and will remain so until Monday, 22nd May.

The full version of Layers of Fear, as we now know, launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, GOGand the Epic Games Store on 15th June.