Bloober Team and Anshar Studio have announced the Layers of Fear release date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC: the June 15, 2023. PC requirements were also shared.

“We are thrilled to announce the release date for Layers of Fear and bring this definitive horror experience to gamers on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC on June 15th,” he said. Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, in a press release. “With the power of Unreal Engine 5, we have managed to create a game that visually surpasses our previous work, offering an unforgettable journey into the minds of tormented artists. We can’t wait for new and existing players to dive into this game “.

As mentioned, i have also been confirmed Layers of Fear PC requirements, which you can see summarized in the image below. We also remind you that the demo will be available instead on May 22, 2023 on Steam.

Layers of Fear PC Requirements

As you can see, a 12GB RTX 3080 Ti is required for maximum quality in 4K and ray tracing, while for minimum quality (1080p and 30 FPS) a 3GB GTX 1060 is sufficient. In terms of processor, it seems that an 8th generation i7 is necessary to reach at least 60 FPS in 1080è with a high level of detail.

Clearly Layers of Fear is first of all a project designed to push on the graphic side and the maximum quality demands respectable computers. Finally, here is the gameplay trailer in Unreal Engine 5 showing the graphics power on PC, PS5 and Xbox.