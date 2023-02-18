Bloober Team announced the month of exit Of Layers of Fear on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a new, haunting trailer: the game, which as you may have noticed has lost the final “s” of the title, will be available in June 2023.

Moved by the mighty Unreal Engine 5Layers of Fear will not be the third installment of the series, but something new and the video confirms it, speaking of a completely new story and a “reimagined horror” by the development team.

“Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror chronicle centered around tense exploration and compelling storytelling – a new game built upon Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, proposing a story and gameplay direction amazing,” reads the game’s description on Steam.

“Built on the innovative Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, the game will support ray tracing, HDR, 4K resolution and will make use of the Lumen system, thus offering the most immersive and visceral horror experience ever.”

“Layers of Fear will be the comprehensive, essential, and unpredictable master key that will immerse you in the stories of various artists subjugated by their obsessions. Prepare to face an exquisitely horror experience thanks to the expanded storylines that will shed new light on the narrative.”