Layers of Fear it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailerwhich confirms availability on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S del remake of the horror saga by Bloober Team, moved in this case by the powerful Unreal Engine 5.

Received by the international press with votes in line with the original chapters, Layers of Fear encompasses in one solution the first two episodes of the series and the related DLCsadding unpublished stories and a whole new point of view to the package.

As we wrote in the Layers of Fear review, the end result of these efforts is a distinctly narrative experiencefascinating, full of atmosphere but at the same time not very effective when it comes to instilling fear and tension, especially during the fights.

Simone Tagliaferri’s words are clear in this sense: “if you like horror video games in which the narrative part is predominant over everything else, then you will certainly appreciate it, especially if you don’t like playing in a continuous state of tension.”

“Basically we are dealing with a technically interesting game for the simple fact of being the first to use the Unreal Engine 5, narratively excellent, with three different stories very well linked to each other, but which can greatly disappoint those in look for a video game that doesn’t tell him fear, but above all makes him live it.”