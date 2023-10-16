Psychedelic horror Layers of Fear – the 2023 remake as opposed to the 2016 original – is getting a free new story chapter on 24th October to mark developer Bloober Team’s 15th anniversary.

Layers of Fear (again, the new one) already featured a decent chunk of new content, of course, reconfiguring the stories of Layers of Fear 1 and 2, as well as the first game’s Inheritance DLC, into a single narrative – all spruced up with striking Unreal Engine 5 visuals and new gameplay elements. And then there’s a new story chapter featuring the original protagonist’s wife, plus a new framing device focusing on a lighthouse-bound character known as The Writer.

Bloober’s newly announced Halloween/birthday treat makes yet another tortured artist – joining the Painter, Actor, Musician, and Writer from the base game – playable in Layers of Fear, this time dropping players into the director;s seat as they take the reins of a troubled Hollywood production. “Immerse yourself into the psyche of the movie’s creator as you seek to complete your final masterpiece,” Bloober teases, “even as the set around you descends into chaos.”

Bloober hasn’t shared footage of Layers of Fear’s new chapter yet, but here’s 11 minutes of the base game.

It remains to be seen if this is the same director who served as the antagonist of Layers of Fear 2 (voiced by Tony Todd), leading on the Actor’s descent into a Hollywood-hued hell of their own making. Bloober isn’t saying more right now, but it has shared a couple of teasing screenshots.









Image credit: Bloober Team

Layers of Fear’s free update should be available for all platforms – that is, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 – when it releases on 24th October.