The first emerged online reviews Of Layers of Fear, the remake collection of the entire horror adventure series created by Bloober Team. As you can see, i critics’ votes they are in line with those of the individual games, which have not been revolutionized in the collection, despite having been included in a single narrative line.

Multiplayer.it – ​​7.5 / 10

Try Hard Guides – 9/10

AltChar – 80 / 100

MonsterVine – 4/5

Xbox Era – 7.5/10

Shacknews – 7/10

BaziCenter – 7/10

But Why Tho? – 6/10

In general, we applaud how theUnreal Engine 5, of which Layers of Fear is a great showcase. Virtually all the reviews agree on judging the narrative side as good, but the game systems are very bland, so much so that it is really difficult to feel terror while playing.

Someone didn’t like the new one history added for the occasion, others have written that the second chapter could have received more care, but in general everyone agrees on the goodness of the experience, which however does not go much beyond what was proposed by the originals individually.