Layers of Fear he is the protagonist of the new video by ElAnalistaDeBits, who analyzed and compared the versions PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC of the horror of Bloober Team, detailing the differences in terms of resolution, framerate and visual impact of one of the very first games in Unreal Engine 5 arrived on the market.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the game offers two graphics modes with identical targets. That Resolution offers 2160p, upscaled from a dynamic base hovering around 1800p, with ray tracing on and the framerate locked at 30fps. Performance mode loses ray tracing, but the framerate doubles to 60fps, while the resolution is still 2160p, only this time the base is 1440p. On the Xbox Series S, however, there are no options and the title runs at 1440p, upscaled from 1080p, and 60fps.

PS5 is ahead in terms of native resolution, generally slightly higher than that of the Xbox Series X, however considering that everything is then upscaled to 4K only a very attentive eye to detail could spot the differences.

The tech enthusiast reports some stuttering phenomena on both Sony and Microsoft consoles with the Resolution mode, and therefore recommend that Performancewhich instead guarantees a granite framerate on most occasions.

PC is clearly the better option depending on the hardware you have at your disposal, with cards from the RTX 40 family having no problem hitting 60fps in 4K and with all settings maxed out.

In general, ElAnalistaDeBits claims to be satisfied with the optimization work played by Bloober Team on both PC and consoles, which is not so obvious these days.

Layers of Fear is available today on PC and consoles. Now that you have an idea of ​​the game’s performance, we suggest you also read our review.