We are in October, and as we approach Halloween we can expect various themed initiatives, especially from horror games: one of these has been announced in these hours by Bloober Team, which will offer a Free DLC for its Layers of Fear.

The game that launched the Polish team into the limelight of the international scene will therefore get new free playable content October 24, 2023, based on what was announced. The DLC can be downloaded freely by all those who own a copy of Layers of Fear.

The launch date also corresponds to the anniversary of the foundation of Bloober Team, so it is seen as a sort of gift for the team’s birthday, which the developers have prepared for all users.