In case you haven’t played or read a bit of the Layers of Fear previous ones, I will give you a bit of context so that you understand where the matter is going with this pair of games that come together in a single installment.

The facets of Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear as a dark set – Towards an end

In the first title of Layers of Fear we met a painter who had to finish his artwork, but his drinking problems prevented him from committing himself; in his DLC his wife and daughter were introduced to us.

In a second Layers of Fear an actor showed up while living terrifying events during a boat trip.

In this last Layers of Fear from 2023 we will play a writer who is in a lighthouse, which aims to be the place for the perfect closure of the saga. The writer is being pressured to write, it will open up a new and completely original story.

The girl will interact with characters from the previously mentioned deliveries, in this way, the worlds will gradually connect. The writer is the junction point and could be the key to the end. However, do not forget that she is a kind of spectator who will accompany us at the end, but she will not have a particular or strong narrative knot, so to speak.

Layers of Fear It is a survivor horror in the first person and part of its great merit is in the narrative, so I won’t delve into it to avoid spoiling the game too much. But, I can say that everything will be linked and the narrative can be easily followed, revealing information that will not be naive and through which we will notice each narrative nuance coupled with horror. Let’s remember that is a narrative told through winks and notes, so it always requires being attentive and good translations are appreciated.

Now, if you played the past games and didn’t understand certain things, in this title of Layers of Fear will make it all make sense, since It is not limited to being a faithful remake of the previous deliveries, but it also has slight changes so that everything makes sense. By the time we get to the end, everything will be coherent.

The classic gameplay and some changes in mechanics

We know that Layers of Fear It is a survivor horror, and it does not have a diverse gameplay. Everything will be based on what we already know of the classic genre, we will have some simple riddles.

In this installment we will explore some area to be able to access the one that follows, repeatedly, while we are told the story of the characters we embody. However, the tension is essential, since we will try to survive whatever is stalking us.

Howeverthe character mechanics sometimes feel crude and empty, To mention just a few, when we go up or down the stairs you feel that the protagonist’s head is going to hit the ceiling and although it is not something that completely upsets you, it is somewhat strange.

In general, in Layers of Fear We will interact with things that could cause us a bit of discomfort, we will wander and we will feel the pressure of space. However, nothing will happen to make you want to throw away the controller or close the game.

Yes ok, the objects and surreal pressure of the environment will make us immersed in the world, nothing will become really intense. But, it should be noted that depends on your most intimate fears and sensitivity, In this parameter is that you must measure the delivery, it is definitely a slightly more personal bias, since not all of us have the same threshold of the abnormal or the impressive. In this sense, delivery is a bit more subjective and appeals to different sensibilities.

Besides that I consider Layers of Fear a somewhat contemplative delivery.

Something remarkable is that we will work with decisions that will change the course of the game, but they will not be complex either, in reality the paths you get to take are more intuitive and maybe even plastics, I mean there’s not much to think about.

In general Layers of Fear refers to exploration, really simple puzzles (so they can become meaningless) and now, a little “combat” that you can avoid

Starting from what the delivery is particularly structured in the exploration, the visual and sound section are its essence and it will depend on what type of player you are and how well you appreciate this type of detail.

Now, speaking of the technical section, to begin with, it has new mechanics, for example the flashlight that will help us not only to explore better, but to be able to get certain things out of the way. In general Layers of Fear It really added enhancements that will give you a somewhat new experience and make the titles feel totally upgraded.

We won’t feel like it has redone scenes from past games, everything is fully developed in UE5, it has ray tracing, HDR and everything that currently makes games look so much better. The graphical improvement will be brutally significant compared to previous installments.

The stifling atmosphere of Layers of Fear

Visually it’s amazing, every part of the world feels alive. For example, the reflections make you feel that it is something that you experience in your own flesh. Everything is well cared for, from the cold color palette to the textures and each of the contrasts that emerge from them.

We have two types of particular scenarios: external and internal. The first are more melancholic and terrifying, they will be open and will leave us thinking about all the narratives linked to the general imagery of the lighthouse, while, on the other hand, the spaces of the home, better understood as closed, will better qualify and contrast the fears in Layers of Fear, that are handled as dualities that resonate at all times.

Layers of Fear create a complete environment that will put all your senses to the limit.

It should be noted that the music and sounds create a tense environment, it is as if you are now hypersensitive and you will try to stay really attentive to any extra sounds or movement.

Both the visual and sound spectrum are fascinating, they are very well cared for. I highly recommend playing Layers of Fear With a good headset, you will optimize the delivery to the maximum.

However, despite the fact that the setting and sound and visual effects are something that is really enjoyed, I do not consider it to be close to the best of the genre. Especially for the first games that, it should be noted, were well received, but not acclaimed; This one probably has the same luck.

Although, of course, the graphical improvements are appreciated.

Should you buy Layers of Fear 2023?

In conclusion Layers of Fear It is a horror game, lovers of the genre and fans of the saga will definitely enjoy it.. In addition, this title is the longest of all, because as I mentioned, it has the first two games plus the extra ones, and as if that were not enough, the original chapters of the 2023 installment are also added, which serve as closure.

On average, the first game was about 10-12 hours long with all the endings and DLC; the second lasted from 8 to 10 hours, but it depended a lot on how hard it was for you to solve the “riddles” to continue advancing.

However, this delivery of Layers of Fear It does not bring something extraordinary to the genre, but it is not something negative either, in the end, it meets the standard that lovers of survival horror likeIt is a delivery that despite not being fabulous is satisfactory.

It will be a good experience the performance of Layers of Fear It is very good, at no time were FPS drops felt or elements interacting strangely. Perhaps it is due to the fact that the scenarios are very small due to the nature of the game, but not even in the parts with more space did the performance feel bad, for which I can say that the game is very well worked.

For those players who have been waiting for a narrative closure, they will surely enjoy it even more.

Let’s play Layers of Fear with a PC code provided by a Bloober Team representative in our region.