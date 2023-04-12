Campeche.- The governor of the state of Campeche, Layda Sansores San Romanreferred to campaign coordinator of the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezas a “traitor of the movement of Morena” and political operator of Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, national president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

sansores san roman dedicated a minute of his evening conference known as “Jaguar Tuesday” to the deputy Jose Luis Flores Pacheco who is now part of the team Adam Augustus, one of Morena’s candidates for the candidacy for the presidency of the Republic in 2024.

The governor blamed the Secretary of the Interior for the election of Flores Pacheco as campaign coordinator, arguing that it could be due to Adán’s workload.

“I I don’t think he realizes who they put, he is very busyhas a team that is organizing the campaign, I want to think about that, I cannot interpret it in any other way,” said the state president.

Next, Layda Sansores referred to the deputy as a “traitor to the movement of Morena”accusing him of collaborating with the president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno.

“In the middle of the campaign, when we had two sides pulling at us from both sides, he was in charge of carry the information Mr. Alejandro Moreno about what was said in the red circle, the surveys, what had happened, the concerns,” Sansores said.

The governor had already revealed in October 2022, through Twitter, the alleged relationship of the Morenista deputy with the leadership of the national PRI.

“Very, very sad… to find that the traitor He is not one of those that the previous government infiltrated, the traitor was born and grew up in the house, there was truly great affection for him. This hurts so much.”