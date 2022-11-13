Mexico City.- The Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansoresresponded with ridicule to the demonstration of support he received Ricardo Monreal from 88 senatorsafter the brunette’s accusations against him that he owns 48 properties.

Of the support received, only 39 were from the senators of Morena and the rest from other factions to condemn the so-called dirty war of Sansores.

Montreal declared during the week that behind the Sansores attacks was the Head of Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaum.

“Increasingly, the space for dignity is exhausted. In December we talked, if God allows us to live, because nobody knows, many are dying of heart attacks,” Monreal declared.

Sensors He said that with these numbers, Monreal could carry out the government’s reforms.

“Congratulations Monreal, you have already shown that you already have 2/3 of the followers to defend yourself and Alito; it means that you have to promote the necessary reforms for the transformation.

“You liked December, I like November so that…” Sansores pointed out without finishing the sentence, but which – to complete the popular saying – means “you go away”.