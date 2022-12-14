Mexico.- The governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, denied offering a public apology to PRI deputies by political gender violencedespite the fact that the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) ordered him to do so.

In his program’Jaguar Tuesday‘ of December 13, Layda Sansores called the Electoral Tribunal “foolish” and impartialin addition to once again criticizing the PRI legislators for denouncing her for alleged gender political violence.

“They should apologize to us to the women who are honestly fighting to win spaces in politics,” said Sansores about the PRI members who denounced her.

With rhymes, the morenista assured that the TEPJF does not have the power to issue a sentence nor sanctions against him, and accused that five electoral magistrates are allies of ‘Alito’ Morenoleader of the PRI, and that is why they went against him.

“Oh, what a fool Tribunal, you don’t understand, it’s not your role, you demand reparation in an illegal way, you will never be impartial. If a hidden magistrate, Felipe, in the house of ‘Alito’ got together to conjure. Felipe was president, how can you explain? And you want to judge me, you, indecent Court? “He declaimed.

The governor of Campeche explained that her intention was to warn PRI deputies about what ‘Alito’ Moreno was doing with his supposedly intimate photos. “What has been my sin? Warn princesses not to commit wickedness and that they are used by the wicked?“, said.

TEPJF orders Layda to apologize

On November 23, the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF determined that Layda Sansores exercised political violence based on gender against PRI legislators after mentioning them in his program ‘Martes del Jaguar’ on July 5.

The electoral magistrates concluded that the governor of Campehce committed acts of gender-based political violence against the legislators, who accused her of defamation, discrimination, discredit and humiliation.

“You are ordered to make amends by deleting posts, refrain from similar expressions, and offer a public apology in his program Tuesday of the Jaguar and publish it on your Twitter account for 10 calendar days”, indicates the resolution of the TEPJF.

The Electoral Tribunal gave the Morenista a period of 10 calendar days to offer a public apology to the PRI deputies, which finally did not happen after 20 days.

Sansores stressed that his team has correctly taken care of the intimate content of the PRI members, and affirmed that his refusal to apologize is a way of protesting against the TEPJF.

We recommend you read: