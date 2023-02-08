“I have always fought against impunity and in favor of the people, and today time proves us right.” Layda Sansores

Several politicians close to Layda Sansoresthe governor of Campechewere recorded receiving wads of cash at a state government building during the previous administration. The videos, broadcast this February 6 on the television program “O’clock” de Nmás led by Enrique Acevedo, demonstrate that the current ruling class continues to have the same appetites for cash as its predecessors.

The report was presented by the reporter Fatima Monterrosa. The first video is from Raul Wells Lanzwho receives at least four bundles of 500-peso bills, which the reporter estimates total around one million pesos. This happens on the fourth floor of the Campeche Government Palace building. The recording is from May 2021, a month before the elections in which Layda Sansores was elected governor.

The Campeche government was headed by Carlos Miguel Aysa Gonzálezwho belonged to PRIbut to whom the president Lopez Obrador appointed ambassador to the Dominican Republic when he left power. his son, Carlos Miguel Aysa Damas, elected deputy for the PRI barely at the age of 25, in 2021, he switched to Brunette in 2022.

Pozos Lanz had been a PRI senator, but resigned from the party to ally with Sansores. He is currently secretary of education in the government of campeche. when the reporter monterrosas asked him where the money came from, he replied: “From the people who asked us for things, support. People are always asking for support.”

Another of the videos shows the senator Rocio Abreu that on two occasions he received wads of money and put them in a paper bag. Abreu was a senator of Green party, but it went to Brunette in 2019. One more recording shows Armando Toledo Jamit receiving wads of bills. He is currently head of the office of Governor Sansores.

The 1997 electoral reform established for the first time limits on spending and contributions to political campaigns. It opened the way, in a short time, to the first alternation in the Presidency, but also to the era of illegal contributions. The first case we know of was the so-called Pemexgatein which Petróleos Mexicanos delivered 1,580 million pesos irregularly to the oil union, which later remitted 640 million to the PRI for Francisco Labastida’s campaign. The cash was collected at a branch of Banorte and transported in a van Armored Grand Cherokee property of the candidate by military personnel assigned to his security.

The Friends of Fox association triangulated illegal contributions from foreign companies to Vicente Fox’s campaign. René Bejarano and Carlos Imaz were featured in videos receiving money in 2003 for the middle campaigns in the Mexico City. Emilio Lozoya received money from odebrecht in 2012 for the presidential campaign of Enrique Pena Nieto. Pio Lopez Obrador, brother of the president Lopez Obrador, was recorded receiving envelopes of cash that David León Romero gave him, man close to Manuel Velasco and that later he was an official of Lopez Obrador. Now we see these deliveries of cash to people close to Layda Sansores by a PRI government that apparently wanted to leave power in Campeche to Morena.

Politicians continue to use cash to illegally finance their campaigns. Although today they tell us that “We are not the same”, his behavior proves otherwise.

hearsay It’s hearsay from a confessed criminal. The former prosecutor of Nayarit, Edgar Veytiahe said at the trial garcia moon than the governor ney gonzalez told him to protect the shorty in his war against Beltran Leyva. The ex-president Calderon responded in Twitter: “It is an absolute lie. I never negotiated or agreed with criminals.”