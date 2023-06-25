The student, Lian Ahmed Muhammad Reda Al-Tamimi, from the State of Jordan, the first in the general course of the Rosary Private School in Abu Dhabi, with a score of 100%, confirmed that her success in high school with this total came thanks to God Almighty, the teachers, and the family, and that her role model in life is her father , who always encourages her and her siblings to be disciplined and committed, and she thanked her family for being the main factor in providing the appropriate climate to achieve success and excellence.

Layan indicated that time management is one of the most important things that a student must adhere to from the first day of study. She added: She wants to join the interior design and decoration major, as she has a passion for innovation and design, and seeks to complete her excellence in this field.