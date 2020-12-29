The Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, during a press conference after her meeting with the Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya. Victor Lerena / EFE

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, warned this Tuesday that, if an agreement is not reached on the future of Gibraltar after Brexit, the British colony will become the external border of the EU on January 1 “with all its consequences ”. In the final stretch of the negotiations between Madrid and London, with Gibraltarian representatives in the British delegation, the head of Spanish diplomacy recalled that, without an agreement, residents of Gibraltar will have to stamp their passport to enter Spain as if they were ” from a third country ”. The only ones who would get rid of this requirement are the 15,000 cross-border workers (almost 10,000 Spanish), who are already registering in a registry and will be able to cross only with their ID.

Despite his warning, González Laya made it clear that this is not the situation that the Spanish Government wants, which is seeking an agreement with the United Kingdom to avoid it. As EL PAÍS announced on Tuesday, the offer on the table is that Gibraltar actually join the Schengen area, which eliminates the borders between 26 European countries, and that the entries through the colony’s port and airport be controlled by the European border agency Frontex, which would report to the Spanish authorities.

The Popular Group has requested the appearance of González Laya in the Foreign Affairs Committee of Congress to report on “the pre-agreement with the United Kingdom on Gibraltar” and has presented a series of questions in which it questions the provision of free access to Spain of the llanitos – as Gibraltarians are popularly known in their region – once they have left the EU.

Situation with Morocco

The head of Spanish diplomacy has also assured that the Moroccan ambassador to Spain told the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Cristina Gallach, on Monday that her country’s position regarding Ceuta and Melila “has not changed” . Gallach urgently summoned Karima Benyaich to ask him for an explanation for the statements that the Moroccan Prime Minister, Saadedine El Othmani, made over the weekend to a Saudi channel, in which he claimed the Moroccanness of the two Spanish squares,

On her side, the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, answered sharply when she was asked at the press conference after the Council of Ministers. “There is no topic. Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish. The Moroccan Government knows him very well. This is not disputed by the Government of Spain ”, he declared.