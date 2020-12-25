The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, pointed out this Thursday that the agreement on ‘Brexit’ is “good news” and has guaranteed that Spain will seek “until the last second” an agreement on Gibraltar, because “building an area of ​​shared prosperity that facilitates mobility” is “the best option.”

González Laya made this assessment in a press conference he gave in San Sebastián late in the afternoon, in which he stressed that for Spain it is a “cause for joy” that negotiations with the United Kingdom have concluded before the the deadline is over because this allows us to “face” the new relationship with this country “from tranquility and stability.”

For the year 2021, the European recovery fund and the General State Budgets are approved and “now another of the main sources of uncertainty is also clarified, which was the lack of agreement on ‘Brexit’,” he indicated.

The head of Spanish diplomacy has stressed that the agreement responds, firstly, to the principle of “firmness” in the defense of Spanish interests, “of exporters, farmers, fishermen, tourists and citizens who will be affected by the change of situation as of January 1 ».

Secondly, he highlighted as a “key” to “success” the “unity” of the 27 member states in defending their interests and finally he stressed the “responsibility” to seek “always and at all times” an agreement. because “an agreement better serves the needs of our country than a non-agreement,” he concluded. “If we wanted a sample of what a wild ‘Brexit’ would have meant, there are the images of kilometers of queues of stranded truckers in England,” he said

The agreement is a “moment of joy”, but also “of sadness” because “a member state” of the EU leaves but “a partner, a neighbor” remains, with whom there are the bases for a “new relationship”. González has indicated, who has specified that the experts will examine from tomorrow the details of the “thousands of pages” of the document on consensus.

The Gibraltar Affair



The minister remarked that “evidently” there is still no agreement between the United Kingdom and Spain regarding Gibraltar, since this matter is not part of the negotiation with the EU but has considered that “there is less and less time” for it. For Spain “it is clear” that it prefers an agreement on Gibraltar so it is going to “seek it” “until the last second” because it thinks that “building an area of ​​shared prosperity that facilitates the mobility of citizens is the best option, both for Spain as for the citizens of Gibraltar, “he added.

It is clear that the United Kingdom and Spain “do not agree on sovereignty issues”, since both have “inalienable claims”, the minister acknowledged.