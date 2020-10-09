There is a tremendous craze for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmi Bomb. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film. However, right now Akshay Kumar has told about its trailer release. The trailer of the film will be released today i.e. on 9 October. Akshay Kumar has given this information through social media.

The actor posted a video on his Twitter account on Thursday and wrote in the caption, ‘You will see the biggest bang tomorrow with Hansoge, Daroge and your family members. Watch the trailer of Lakshmi Bomb, coming tomorrow. ‘ This tweet of Akshay Kumar is being fiercely liked and shared.

Let’s say that Akshay Kumar’s film Lakshmi Bomb is being released on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9 on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from this, the makers have also planned to release the film on 9 November along with Disney Plus Hotstar in theaters of Australia, New Zealand and UAE. This information was recently shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​on his official Twitter handle.

The film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ was first to be released on 9 September. However, theaters are closed due to the Corona virus, due to which the film’s producers pushed the release date forward. The film stars Akshay Kumar opposite Kiara Advani. It is a horror-comedy film and is directed by director Raghav Lawrence.