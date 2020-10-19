The horror comedy film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set for release on 9 November. Director Raghav Lawrence, who is making his debut in Bollywood with this film, says that he was forced to raise issues of the transgender community in the film. The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy, ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’. It was also made by Lawrence in 2011.

He said, “I run a trust and some transgenders approached my trust for help. When I listened to them, I felt that I should tell their story to everyone, first through Kanchana’s character and Now with Laxmi in this film. After watching the film, the audience will know what I am talking about. I first tried to incorporate an important social message about transgenders in the horror comedy genre. The characters. Is written in such a way that the audience can enjoy different forms of characters on screen. “

#ShameOnAkshayKumar started trending on Twitter, protesting against Hindu Muslim issue ‘Laxmi Bomb’

Let’s tell that in this film, Akshay’s co-stars are Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar.

The director said, “After the release of Kanchana in Tamil, the film received a lot of appreciation from transgenders. They came straight to my house and blessed me. So when Akshay sir is playing that role in Hindi, I believe this message Will reach a wider audience. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and playing this role. ” The film will be released on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar.

For information, let us tell you that while the trailer of the film has been liked a lot, on the other hand, after the release of the trailer, there is a lot of opposition from the film and Akshay Kumar. Users are opposing Akshay Kumar on Twitter for several reasons. The first for his Canadian citizenship, the second for not speaking on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the third for supporting Riya Chakraborty. Apart from this, regarding the Muslim character of the film Akshay Kumar. There are many allegations like love jihad, hurt religious sentiments. A user wrote that the producer of this film is a Kashmir Algawadi