Bollywood player Akshay Kumar has shared a video on Twitter. In this video, one of her fans is seen doing makeup in ‘Laxmi Bomb’ the way Akshay Kumar has done. A poster of Akshay Kumar with such a look was also revealed. Akshay Kumar expressed happiness while doing this video and wrote that after seeing it, he remembered the moment of shooting for this day.

A Twitter user named Priyanka Trisal tweeted a video. In this tweet, a girl puts blue pants on her face and makes red bindi pants on her forehead. After this, she wears a red bangle in her hands and poses like Akshay Kumar of ‘Lakshmi Bomb’. Sharing this video, Priyanka wrote, “Recreating the poster look of Laxmi Bomb. Hope you like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar and Dijnplus Hotstar.”

Wow, that’s bang on, reminded me of the poster shoot day 🙂 Thank you for recreating … really appreciate the effort ???????? https://t.co/y0GXI6DuHn – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2020

Akshay Kumar retweeted Priyanka’s video, writing, “Wow, this is a blast, it reminded me of the day of the poster shoot. Thank you for recreating. I really encourage this effort.” Akshay also added a folding emoji to his post. Other users on Twitter are also appreciative of this makeup artist.

Movie trailer awesome

Let me tell you, the trailer of the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has already been launched. Which the audience is very fond of. In the film, Akshay Kumar will also be seen playing the role of a transgender. Seeing the trailer, it seems that in the film there is more temper of comedy than fear. In this, the comic timing of Akshay Kumar as well as other characters is looking amazing. Kiara Advani bold look has also appeared.

