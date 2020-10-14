Highlights: Former Union Minister Arun Shourie got partial relief in Hotel Laxmi Vilas scam case

Arun Shourie reached CBI special court, presented bailable bond

High court Justice Dinesh Mehta got partial relief from court

The arrest warrant issued by the CBI court was converted into a bailable warrant

Jodhpur

Former Union Foreign Minister Arun Shourie reached the Jodhpur CBI Special Court on Wednesday. Here, Shourie’s advocate Pradeep Shah deposited two lakh bull bonds and one bond each of two witnesses on behalf of Arun Shourie in the court of CBI Special Court Court presiding officer Pooran Kumar Sharma. Significantly, the CBI Special Court had ordered the arrest of Arun Shourie and others in the famous Laxmi Vilas Hotel disinvestment case of Udaipur, after which he reached the High Court for relief. While granting partial relief to the High Court, the arrest warrant was converted into a bailable warrant and ordered to appear in the court by 15 October.

This is the case of Hotel Laxmi Vilas

It is alleged that between 1999-2002, Union Minister Arun Shourie and Disinvestment Secretary Pradeep Baijal have misused their position and damaged the government treasury in this deal. In 2002, the hotel, spread over 29 acres of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), was sold by the government to Bharat Hotels Limited for Rs 7.52 crore. Let me tell you that it was also named among the most damaged ITDC’s 20-25 hotels.

Tomorrow the case will be heard further

It is worth mentioning that the date of tomorrow i.e. October 15 has been fixed for the next hearing in the High Court. Shourie has denied all these allegations. Explain that apart from Pradeep Shah, advocate for Shourie, Mahendra Singh Boravat and Ranjitsinh Chauhan are also advocating the case. All other petitioners in the case Jyotsna Suri, Ashish Guha and Pradeep Baijal have also received partial relief from the court. His arrest was also stayed by the High Court on the arrest warrant issued by the CBI.

Report- Lalitha Vyas.