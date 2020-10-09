The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been released on Friday. Akshay Kumar, who has done films on social issues, is going to be seen on screen for the first time in the role of a transgender. The trailer of the film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ has been well liked by transgender activist Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. He shared a video on social media after watching the trailer of the film.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi shared video

Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi shared a video on her Twitter handle. In this video she is saying, ‘Barsane aaye hai Lakshmi looks very good, Yeh Sun Ke Mera Bhi Naam is Lakshmi and I just saw that trailer Laxmi Bomb was very much waiting for this trailer, bang. Live Life Queen Size We live our life Queen Size and everyone needs Lakshmi at this time. Mind refreshed today by watching the trailer. I thank Akshay ji and his entire team for making such a beautiful film and trailer. They say that if the child’s feet are visible only in the cradle, then the trailer itself shows how good the film is, it has become very big, thank you.

Akshay Kumar supplied on post

While retweeting this video of Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘It means a lot to us. Thanks for showering so much love. Thanking Lakshmi from one Lakshmi to another. The name is really special. ‘

The film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ will be on 9 November

The film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is directed by Raghav Lawrence. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the film will feature actors like Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mir Sarwar, Babu Antony and Tusshar Kapoor. The film will be released on 9 November 2020 on the Otit platform. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana. ‘Kanchana’ has also been directed by Raghav Lawrence.